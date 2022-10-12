Heather McDonald calls Bethenny Frankel ‘the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood’ over influencer row

Heather McDonald tore Bethenny Frankel as “the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood” amid her dispute with influencer Meredith Lynch, saying Frankel doesn’t support women in business.

The 51-year-old comedian took to TikTok on Tuesday with a monologue that ripped the reality star, claiming Frankel sent a cancellation notice to emerging influencer Lynch.

“I never thought this day would come, but it has come: I’m here to list everything,” she said. “Okay, let’s talk about Bethenny, let’s talk about Bethenny Frankel. ‘

The Southern California native said she spoke to Lynch because her “heart was broken for what she’s been through – when she saw this young clever creator-truth-finder shut down by Bethenny Frankel who sent a shutdown to her email and said, “If you talk about this again, you’ll break the confidentiality and you won’t be allowed to talk about this at all.”‘

McDonald continued: “I was so scared of her that when I talked about it today on Juicy Scoop, I hid it in a movie parody…I thought everyone would understand that I was talking about what an asshole Bethenny Frankel is, a parody on her makeup reviews… well, a lot of people didn’t get it.”

Last week Lynch said about: TikTok that a former Real Housewives of New York cast member had sent her a suspension for defamatory statements and that she felt overwhelmed by the legal predicament.

McDonald said she was “disgusted” by this, stating, “I want everyone to know that Bethenny is the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood — and believe me, I’ve met a lot of them.”

McDonald said Frankel’s actions are ‘the most hypocritical thing anyone in her position has done’

“Someone who has become famous for speaking her mind and speaking her mind is now shutting down influencers,” McDonald said.

McDonald said Frankel has strategically developed relationships with a number of influencers because ‘she would contact’ [them] and wink and now they love her – “Oh Bethenny, didn’t send me no ceasing and cessation.”‘

McDonald continued: “We know exactly what you’re doing – you picked the wrong person on the wrong platform, because I support women and you know what, you don’t.”

Former Real Housewives of Orange County personality Kelly Dodd also chimed in on the topic, saying there were so many hypocrites on Bravo, referring to Andy Cohen

McDonald said Frankel’s one-time Real Housewives of New York costar Ramona Singer was “right” when she said Frankel doesn’t support women.

“Shocking, shocking, but it’s all true, I’m glad it’s there, take what you want,” McDonald said. “I just think it’s hypocritical because she’s also on a lot of smaller female companies and she criticizes them, but no one could criticize her — wow, hypocrite, you’ve won the award: People’s Choice Awards, Hollywood’s biggest hypocrite.”

Frankel apparently had a cryptic response to McDonald’s post, when she went to TikTok in a clip where she lip-synched a male voice that said, “Or listen to me, you’re going to fuck yourself and I’ll keep doing what am I doing.’

She noted how Cohen claimed he was “alright with getting Covid and being at a super spreader event” after attacking her at a reunion for sharing her thoughts about the virus, which have “proved much more true.” than we thought’.