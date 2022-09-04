Heather Graham rocks a revealing black bikini at the beach in LA over Labor Day weekend

<!–

Heather Graham was spotted Sunday morning spending time on a Los Angeles beach.

The 52-year-old performer appeared to be making the most of her Labor Day weekend as she flashed a big smile and ran across the sand.

The Boogie Nights cast member’s day at the seaside came not long after she finished work on a horror film she will appear in.

Graham wore a black bikini top that showed off her upper body during her time at the beach.

The Twin Peaks actress also wore matching bottoms as she enjoyed the last bit of summer.

Her voluminous golden blond locks remained free and fell to her back.

Craham recently expressed her enthusiasm for the release of a currently unnamed erotic horror project, which she will be appearing in, with a post shared on her Instagram account.

The actress shared a shot of a Deadline article on her account, and wrote a short message saying she “had so much fun working on this film.”

The performer went on to say she enjoyed doing what she described as a “super interesting challenging role.”

According to the media, the film is based in part on the short story The Thing On The Doorstep by HP Lovecraft.

The film is about a psychiatrist, played by Graham, who becomes fixated on one of her patients who happens to have multiple personalities.

Other cast members in the upcoming feature film include Johnathon Schaech and Bruce Davison.

Physical production on the feature film began earlier this year, with Mississippi serving as the primary filming location.

Producer Barbara Crampton, who will also star in the film, gave a statement to Deadline praising Graham’s acting prowess.

“I was ecstatic when… Heather Graham signed – her natural charm is always visible, but we get to see another untapped side of her abilities here,” she explained.

Director Joe Lynch added that he was happy to have been able to work with the actress and her castmates.

He stated: “We are working with Amp and such a fantastic cast – including Heather, Judah, Barbara, Bruce and Johnathon – we are so excited that this sexy, funny, scary movie is not just a modernized love letter to Lovecraft, but the one kind of provocatively entertaining ‘sin-ema’ that I think the audience is drooling over!’

The upcoming release date of the currently unnamed horror feature has not yet been announced.