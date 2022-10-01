Heather Dubrow CLOSES Hard Rumors That Her Husband Terry Dubrow Was Cheating

Real Housewives star, Heather Dubrow, slammed rumors that her husband, Terry Dubrow, had cheated on her.

The reality star, 53, earlier Thursday responded to a post on Instagram claiming the plastic surgeon, 64, was having an affair, writing that the rumors were, “This is not true, on any level.”

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and share four children. The two are known for starring in reality TV, with Heather working on The Real Housewives Of Orange County, and her husband on Botched.

Suppressing the Rumors: Heather Dubrow, 53, Quickly Stopped Rumors That Her Husband, Terry Dubrow, 64, Had Cheated

The celebrity gossip Instagram account called DeuxMoi shared an unofficial rumor on its page that Heather’s husband had cheated on her.

The anonymous report didn’t name names, but claimed “This housewife hasn’t been filming with her colleagues in weeks” because of “the man’s affairs have surfaced…”

Later on Thursday, a Real Housewives fan account claimed the rumors revolved around Heather and husband Terry.

The reality star wasted no time and immediately slammed the allegations in a comment, writing: “This is not true on any level.”

‘False’: After claims on social media that the reality star’s husband had cheated, the mother of four quickly shut down the rumors on Instagram earlier Thursday

Long marriage: The couple tied the knot in 1999 and share four children together, 18-year-old twins, daughters Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11; Pictured 2017

Earlier this September, Heather shared a heartfelt tribute to Terry’s 64th birthday.

‘We all love you SO much! Thank you for being everything to us,” the Real Housewives star added in the caption.

In April, the actress had to tackle previous cheating rumors on her own podcast called, Heather Dubrow’s world.

“There’s now a rumor online that Terry fucked his assistant for years,” she said, adding: “It’s not true. I’m not going to put any weight or life on it because it’s stupid.’

Ups and Downs: During an interview with Page Six, Terry explained that despite the fights, they’ve had a healthy relationship, and it’s important to “navigate through those fights”; pictured in 2015

Reality star: Heather joined the cast of Real Housewives Of Orange County from 2012 to 2016 and later rejoined the series in 2021

During a joint interview with Page six in March, the two stars weighed in on their relationship, including the ups and downs they experienced during their 23 years of marriage.

Heather explained that they once experienced a rock bottom when they focused on their separate television careers. The mother of four starred in The Real Housewives while Terry was on Botched.

She explained: ‘We didn’t communicate. There was just a lot going on and we had to have a real come-to-Jesus moment and sit down.”

“In our 25-year relationship, we’ve been through every struggle. Intimacy struggle when I felt bad about myself, financial struggles, we had lost several million dollars. We’ve had other things with our family,’ de added plastic surgeon.

Heather and Terry dated for two years before saying “I do” in 1999. The couple welcomed twins Maximillia and Nicholas, who were going to college. They also share Katarina (15) and Collete (11).

Their daughter Max came out as a bisexual and Katarina came out as a lesbian earlier this February on an episode of Real Housewives.

Tackling past rumors: In April, Heather shut down past allegations of cheating on her husband on her podcast called Heather Dubrow’s World

Own series: Heather and Terry both starred in their own reality series called 7 Year Stitch; seen in 2014

‘You have to learn to fight. That’s a really important part of continuing in a healthy relationship, to realize that it’s normal to have disagreements and big fights, it’s just how you navigate through those fights,” Terry added. Page six.

“You have to learn to maintain that level of respect and not say it,” concluded the Botched star.

The two recently played in their own E! reality series called, 7 years stitch. The show follows a nearly divorced couple who have been separated for seven weeks under the “guidance” of Terry, Heather and other experts to help the couple reconcile.

Heather was first cast on The Real Housewives Of Orange County in 2012 and remained on the show until 2016.

After a five-year hiatus, the star returned to the series in 2021 and will also appear in the upcoming 17th season.