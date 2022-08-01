Heated moment Souths star Cody Walker shoves ex-teammate Cam McInnes when he tries to shake hands

Cody Walker is back on the furious pills and this time it was his former teammate Cam McInnes who suffered the most from his fury.

The 2021 NRL Dally M Five-Eight of the Year has a history with a short fuse, which resurfaced during Saturday’s gold point loss against the Cronulla Sharks.

As the teams lined up to shake hands, Walker responded warmly to each of the Sharks players except this former fellow Bunny McInnes.

Walker leaned forward to mumble some words in his direction before pushing him away and rejecting a handshake after the game.

Cody Walker is definitely the most bitter loser of games. Bloke just can’t stand things not going his way. It’s hard to admit, because he’s one of my favorites. His attitude disappoints and distracts him,” one fan tweeted.

Cody Walker is the dirtiest player in the league, no surprise he’s also a bad loser and a bad sport. — MrFunSocks (@MrFunSocks) August 1, 2022

‘Is Cody Walker a sore loser? Would never have predicted that,” was a sarcastic response from another.

Former Souths coach Wayne Bennett used to joke that Walker would regularly take his ‘angry pills’, and ex-rabbi Dane Gagai said in 2021 that Walker’s mood was a big part of the man himself.

“He’s a grumpy bitch. He has a mean streak in him. But I like to play with Cody. He’s ultra-competitive, he always wants to win, not just on the pitch or in training,” said Gagai.

“We were playing volleyball recently for a recovery session and it got nasty and exploded because we were losing. That’s what makes him such a special player, he wants to win whatever he does.’

In 2021, Walker came under fire for a series of blow-ups in a heated match, which flared up in Souths’ loss to Brisbane earlier this year.

Cody Walker is notorious for being an absolute sook when things don’t go his way. I do believe players should play more, yes, but you just assume McInnes said something clever to Cody. Cody has history — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) August 1, 2022

That prompted Paul Kent of Fox Sports to demand that Walker “grow up” or watch his side continue to sink.

“Cody Walker is clearly frustrated and he’s clearly not playing well and he seems to be the barometer of the team’s mood,” he said.

“The fact is that at some point Cody has to grow up, he has to realize that he is of value to the team, more than what he does with the ball in his hands.

Walker wasn’t in the mood to shake hands with old teammate Cam McInnes after the loss

Dragons prop Aaron Woods revealed after their 32-12 win over the Rabbitohs in round 15 that trying to get under Walker’s skin was part of their game plan.

“If we can get him out of his game a little bit, try to frustrate and pressure him, we know he’ll get a little mad,” he told Triple M at the time.

“The fuse is quite short with him and you can take him out of the game. That was part of it [the game plan].’