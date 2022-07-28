Heat waves thawing Arctic permafrost

Retrogressive thaw drop, Mackenzie River Delta, Canada. Credit: ETH Zurich/Simon Zwieback



In the northernmost part of the earth, Arctic permafrost is melting at an accelerated rate. For more than a decade, an international team of researchers from ETH Zurich, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the German Aerospace Center has been observing topographical smallpox depressions — major depressions referred to as “retrogressive thaw slumps.” The slump occurs when permanently frozen ground layers (ice-rich permafrost) melt, leaving Arctic hills vulnerable to landslides. The landslides indicate a risk for the possible release of carbon that has been stored in the permafrost for tens of thousands of years.

Risk of release of organic carbon

Their findings, recently published in the journal European Geosciences Union The cryosphere, reveal substantial changes in the topography of the Siberian Taymyr Peninsula, in northern Russia. The results of the study reveal a strong 43-fold increase in retrogressive thaw-slump activity and a 28-fold increase in carbon mobilization. The increase also happens to coincide with an extreme heat wave that occurred in 2020 in northern Siberia, with temperatures reportedly reaching 38 degrees Celsius (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) — record temperatures for the Arctic.

“The sharp increase in thaw drop activity due to the Siberian heat wave shows that carbon mobilization from permafrost soils can respond sharply and non-linearly to rising temperatures,” said the paper’s lead author, Philipp Bernhard, Institute of Environmental Engineering, ETH. Zurich.

Measuring changes in Arctic permafrost

Using satellite data, the research team has been able to develop a new method to quantify carbon mobilization in permafrost soil. Currently, there is no other large-scale method that measures changes in permafrost regions to such a high level of spatial and vertical resolution. This method allows researchers to provide a more accurate estimate of the state of the carbon cycle to the global carbon budget.

Building on an earlier field and air flight study conducted in Canada’s Mackenzie River Delta, the researchers collected pre-study data that they later used to compare and analyze satellite-derived data about the same region. Since 2010, the German Aerospace Center has been conducting an innovative satellite mission using single-pass synthetic aperture radar, the TanDEM-X mission, to collect three-dimensional elevation data over the Earth’s surface. In addition to the 2015 radar data, researchers analyzed data obtained from the Sentinel-2 optical satellites deployed as part of the European Space Agency’s Earth observation mission, Copernicus program, focusing on the Arctic landscape.

Sentinel-2 satellite elevation comparison of the Taymyr Peninsula in Siberia as of summer 2019 and 2021. The (red) vegetation change due to thaw-slump activity is clearly visible. Credit: European Space Agency (ESA) / ETH Zurich



Neglected part of the Arctic carbon cycle

The Siberian Taymyr Peninsula, like many other Arctic regions, is a remote and nearly inaccessible region, making field scientific studies a challenging, if not impossible, operation. The findings of this study indicate; however, that summer heatwaves and warming arctic regions pose a significant environmental risk worth monitoring.

TanDEM-X radar height comparison between 2010-2017 from Mackenzie River Delta, Canada. Credit: ETH Zurich



Arctic permafrost is said to contain about 1.5 trillion tons of organic carbon, about twice as much as currently in the atmosphere. Bernhard agrees that the potential risks associated with this type of carbon mobilization are “an important, but largely neglected, part of the Arctic carbon cycle.” The research team expects remote sensing via satellite to be an indispensable tool for continuously monitoring carbon mobilization due to melting permafrost in the Arctic.

Minimal evidence of permafrost carbon in Siberia’s Kolyma River

More information:

Philipp Bernhard et al, Accelerated mobilization of organic carbon from retrogressive thaw subsidence in the Northern Taymyr Peninsula, The cryosphere (2022). Philipp Bernhard et al, Accelerated mobilization of organic carbon from retrogressive thaw subsidence in the Northern Taymyr Peninsula,(2022). DOI: 10.5194/tc-16-2819-2022 Philipp Bernhard et al, Mapping Retrogressive Thaw Declinations Using Single-Pass TanDEM-X Observations, IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Applied Earth Observations and Remote Sensing (2020). DOI: 10.1109/JSTARS.2020.3000648