Heat the preferred trade destination for Jae Crowder?

Jae Crowder has often been cited as Miami’s primary target to replace PJ Tucker, a fellow combatant mercenary, when Tucker left for Philadelphia on free-duty – on another three-year deal structure of more than $30 million, similar to Crowder’s purported wishes. Heat officials have even expressed confidence that Miami is Crowder’s favorite destination. By all accounts, Crowder didn’t want to leave Miami after contributing to the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship, but Miami resisted the three-for-30 number Crowder sought then, just as he reportedly is now. So why not wait to see if Crowder eventually finds a buyout, in Phoenix or elsewhere, and returns to South Beach with open arms? Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sport