Heat-resilient Red Sea reefs offer last stand for corals

A woman snorkels next to sergeant major fish at a coral reef.



Beneath the waters off Egypt’s Red Sea is teeming with a kaleidoscopic ecosystem of life that could become the world’s “last coral refuge” as global warming wipes out reefs elsewhere, researchers say.

Most shallow-water corals, battered and bleached white by repeated offshore heatwaves, “probably won’t last a century,” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said this year.

That threatens a devastating loss to the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who depend on the fish stocks that live and reproduce in these fragile ecosystems.

Even if global warming is contained within the Paris climate targets of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, 99 percent of the world’s corals could not recover, experts say.

But coral reefs in the Red Sea, unlike those elsewhere, are “highly tolerant of rising sea temperatures,” said Mahmoud Hanafy, a professor of marine biology at Suez Canal University in Egypt.

Scientists hope that at least some of the Red Sea’s corals — five percent of the total corals remaining worldwide — can cling to what is otherwise an impending global collapse.

“There is very strong evidence that this reef is humanity’s hope of having a coral reef ecosystem in the future,” Hanafy said.

Eslam Osman of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia said: “It is critical that we preserve the northern Red Sea as one of the last remaining coral reserves, as it could serve as a seed bank for future restoration efforts. .”

Orange-spine unicorn fish (Naso lituratus) swimming through a coral reef.



Livelihood for millions

The consequences of coral loss are dire: they cover only 0.2 percent of the ocean floor, but are home to at least a quarter of all marine life and plants, providing a livelihood for half a billion people worldwide.

Global warming, dynamite fishing and pollution wiped out as many as 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs between 2009 and 2018, according to the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

There are now cemeteries of bleached coral skeletons where once vibrant and species-rich ecosystems thrived.

Recent studies have shown that the northern corals of the Red Sea are more resistant to the terrible impact of warm water.

“We have a buffer temperature before the coral bleaches,” Osman said. “One, two, even three degrees (Celsius) of warming, we’re still on the safe side.”

Graphic on coral bleaching.



Osman said a theory that explains the corals’ apparent resilience to heat is due to “evolutionary memory” developed many thousands of years ago when coral larvae migrated north from the Indian Ocean.

“In the southern Red Sea, coral larvae had to pass through very warm water, which acted as a filter, letting through only species that could survive up to 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit),” Osman said.

However, scientists warn that even if the Red Sea’s corals survive rising water temperatures, they risk being damaged by non-climate threats — pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction, including from coastal development and mass tourism.

“When non-climate threats increase, so does vulnerability to climate change,” Osman said.

‘Global responsibility’

Reefs off Egypt’s coast are extremely popular among divers, and some dive sites in the Red Sea operate at up to 40 times their recommended capacity, Hanafy said.

Beneath the waters off Egypt’s Red Sea, a kaleidoscopic ecosystem teems with life that could become the world’s ‘last coral refuge’



Fisheries, another huge pressure, must drop to one-sixth of current rates to become sustainable, he said.

For Hanafy, protecting the reef is a “global responsibility” and one that the Red Sea tourism companies — which make up 65 percent of Egypt’s vital tourism industry — must share.

Local professionals say they have already witnessed damage to parts of the delicate ecosystem.

One solution, Hanafy said, is for the Environment Ministry to increase protection over a 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) area of ​​corals known as Egypt’s Great Fringing Reef.

Sergeant Major Fish, so named for their stripes, swim along a coral reef off Abu Dabbab.



More than half are already in wildlife sanctuaries or environmentally managed areas, but creating one contiguous protected area would support the coral by “regulating activities and fisheries, implementing carrying capacity plans and prohibiting pollution,” Hanafy said.

Further south, off the coast of Sudan, a near absence of tourism has protected the pristine corals from polluting boats and the wandering fins of divers.

But despite their greater resilience, the corals are far from immune to climate change, and the reefs there have experienced several bleaching events over the past three decades.

Striped surgeonfish (Ctenochaetus striatus) and royal angelfish (Pygoplites diacanthus) swim off a coral reef off Egypt’s Red Sea coast.



For Sudan, a country embroiled in a serious economic and political crisis, including a military coup last year, monitoring the coral is “difficult” without funding, according to Sudan’s Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources.

Off both the Egyptian and Saudi coasts, corals face the threats of coastal development, including sewage and sedimentation from construction runoff, Osman warned.

The great irony, he said, is that while the natural wonders of the Red Sea’s corals have attracted tourists and developers, the increased man-made pressure is in turn accelerating their destruction.

