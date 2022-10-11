Heat-proof chaotic carbides could revolutionize aerospace technology

4C 5 . a For real ( r dark gray) and imaginary ( i light purple) part of the complex dielectric function. E 0 and E p indicate the crossover energy and the plasmon energy, respectively. Inset zooms in on the low-energy range of the spectrum. b Simulated electron energy loss spectrum (EELS) calculated by assuming two sets of structures with 10 (black) or 20 (cyan) atoms per POCC cell at T = 0 K. Simulated EELS of TaC crystal (light gray) is for comparison in the bet included. c Comparison between simulated (dark gray) and experimental (green) EELS spectra. Inset zooms in on the low-energy range of the spectrum. Credit:Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33497-1″ width=”800″ height=”324″/> Optical properties of plasmonic HfTa 4 C 5 . a For real ( r dark gray) and imaginary ( i light purple) part of the complex dielectric function. E 0 and E p indicate the crossover energy and the plasmon energy, respectively. Inset zooms in on the low-energy range of the spectrum. b Simulated electron energy loss spectrum (EELS) calculated by assuming two sets of structures with 10 (black) or 20 (cyan) atoms per POCC cell at T = 0 K. Simulated EELS of TaC crystal (light gray) is included in inset for comparison. c Comparison between simulated (dark gray) and experimental (green) EELS spectra. Inset zooms in on the low-energy range of the spectrum. Credit:nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33497-1



A group of scientists led by Duke University has developed a new class of materials that can produce tunable plasmonic properties while also withstanding incredibly high temperatures.

Plasmonics is a technology that essentially traps the energy of light in groups of electrons that oscillate together on a metal surface. This creates a powerful electromagnetic field that interacts with incoming light, allowing devices to absorb, transmit, or otherwise control specific frequencies across much of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The new materials are hard enough to stir molten steel and can withstand temperatures of more than 7,000 degrees Fahrenheit — about the same temperatures found just a few hundred miles above the sun’s surface. Coupled with their newly discovered plasmonic capabilities, the carbides were able to achieve improved communications and thermal regulation in technologies such as satellites and hypersonic aircraft.

The research will appear online on 11 October in Nature Communication.

“The standard metals used in plasmonic research, such as gold, silver and copper, melt at relatively low temperatures and need protection from the elements,” said Arrigo Calzolari, a researcher at the Istituto Nanoscienze at Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche in Modena, Italy. “That means they can’t be used in rockets, satellites or other space applications. But these new materials that we’re developing open up a completely new working arena because they can create plasmonic effects at incredibly high temperatures.”

The abilities come from a class of disordered ceramics discovered in 2018 by Stefano Curtarolo, a professor of mechanical and materials science at Duke, called “high-entropy” carbides. By jettisoning the reliance on the crystalline structures and bonds that hold traditional materials together, these high-entropy carbides rely on a combination of many disordered elements of varying sizes to improve stability. While a stack of baseballs doesn’t stand alone, a stack of baseballs, shoes, bats, hats, and gloves can support a resting baseball player.

The original group of high-entropy materials was made of carbon and five different metal elements, technically making them a class of carbides. Since then, Curtarolo has secured a $7.5 million grant through the US Department of Defense’s Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI) competition to develop a suite of AI materials tools capable of producing comparable materials. designs with custom features on request.

Calzolari knew these materials and the project Curtarolo was leading. He also knew that tantalum carbide (an older but simpler system) is extremely durable and exhibits plasmonic properties in the visible spectrum. But the material cannot be tuned to different light frequencies outside the natural range, making it useful in real-world applications. Putting two and two together, Calzolari and Curtarolo joined forces on the premise that certain recipes for high-entropy carbides — especially those containing tantalum — might demonstrate tunable plasmonic properties across a broad spectrum.

Less than six months later, they were proved right.

“Arrigo came to me to make sure that these carbide mixtures would work and that they would have plasmonic properties,” Curtarolo said. “After going through the prescription ideas through the disorder models and calculations we developed, we found that they have plasmonic properties and we can tune them by modifying the recipes.”

In the paper, the researchers’ models show that 14 different high-entropy recipes exhibit plasmonic properties across the near-infrared and visible spectrum of light, making them good candidates for optical and telecommunications applications. They also worked with Douglas Wolfe, a professor of materials science and engineering and the chief of the metal, ceramic, and coating processing division of the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State, to experimentally prove their theory.

As a member of the MURI project led by Curtarolo, Wolfe was already familiar with high-entropy carbides. He happened to have a sample of one of the recipes in question, which helped the group quickly demonstrate the plasmonic properties of HfTa 4 C 5 and showed that they were in good agreement with their calculation models.

The paper explains different compositions that work better or worse than each other in different frequency ranges. The researchers plan to continue creating and testing new recipes for possible use in a wide variety of applications, such as antennas, light and heat manipulation, and much more on any device exposed to ultra-high temperatures.

“These materials bring together plasmonics, hardness, stability and high temperatures in a single material,” Curtarolo said. “And they can be adapted to specific applications, which is not possible with standard materials because you can’t change properties defined by nature.”

More information:

Arrigo Calzolari et al, High entropy plasmonic carbides, nature communication (2022). Arrigo Calzolari et al, High entropy plasmonic carbides,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33497-1

