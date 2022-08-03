‘Heat 2 is coming soon!’ Director Michael Mann teases live-action sequel to 1995 crime classic

Heat director Michael Mann teased a sequel in a Twitter post shared Saturday.

“Heat 2 is coming!” Michael tweeted and shared a black and white image that appeared to refer to a live-action production.

Michael is currently promoting his Heat 2 novel which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.

Michael posted the tweet on Saturday morning with the short message, adding an image of two masked bank robbers in a semi-truck.

Heat was released in 1995, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Ashley Judd, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight and Tom Sizemore.

Written and directed by Michael, the film is about a career thief and his conflict with an LAPD detective, along with the effect it has on their personal and professional lives.

Michael originally wrote the script for Heat in 1979, which was used for a pilot that would become the 1989 television movie LA Takedown.

Heat was based on the criminal Neil McCauley and detective Chuck Adamson, which took place in the 1960s.

Five years later, he turned the script into a feature film and released the film on December 15, 1995.

Al and Robert made their first on-screen appearance together in Heat.

Michael previously mentioned his intention to adapt his Heat 2 novel into a sequel.

“It’s totally meant to be a movie. Is it a modest movie? No. Is it very expensive? [televisin]series? No. It’s going to be one big movie,” Michael said Empire in May.

It’s unlikely Al will return for the sequel, he told the outlet, as well as Robert and Val.

The reason why is due to their age, with the director explaining that they would be too old to portray their characters in the sequel in scenes prior to the events of the first film, according to the outlet.

Robert’s character was killed in the original film.

Heat 2, the novel, will hit the shelves on August 9.

The Heat 2 movie’s timeline and casting are still unknown, as is its estimated release date.

In addition to promoting the second novel, Michael is also currently focusing on the second season of his HBO Max series Tokyo Vice.

He directed the pilot episode and serves as one of the executive producers.