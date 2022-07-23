Heartwarming photos show animals acting like humans

Some people say they know animals that look like humans – and these pictures certainly prove them right!

The hilarious photos, of animals from all over the world, were collected in a gallery by Bored Panda.

Among them is a dog who seems to be playing chess desperately, waiting patiently between pieces on a giant board.

Another photo shows an adorable pair of kittens snuggling in bed while watching television.

Here, FEMAIL shares the funniest photos of animals that thought they were humans…

Netflix and cat chill! A cozy evening in: These two kittens look absolutely adorable tucked away in their cozy bed, watching something on the screen

Do you want to play? This dog from the US seems eager to take some human action and enjoy a game of chess

Coo do you think you are? Apparently This Atlanta Pigeon Is Tired Of Being A Bird — And It Seems Ready To Take Action By Taking A Phone Number From This Poster

Fill your cheeks! A British owner shared a sweet photo of her hamster Biscuit enjoying a birthday party, complete with broccoli florets and a party hat

Have a slice! This cat seems to prefer people’s food over his own, trying to sneak a slice of pizza, rather than opting for kibble

This Dog Is Living Its Best Life Sitting In Man’s Chair While Relaxing And Loading At The End Of A Long Day

Too Cool: Whether to shield his eyes from the sun’s glare, or to stay incognito, this dog shuffles shades just like a human

Okay, so this dog doesn’t think he’s human, but he sure seems to think he’s a moggie, trying to squeeze through the cat flap (which is way too small for him)

Being human, and having all the access to technology that comes with it, isn’t all it is, as this kitten learned when he tried to mess with some cables

Surf’s pup! Like most people, this mutt seems to enjoy his trip to the beach in Brazil and even takes a refreshing dip in the sea to cool off

This mog nailed the stern peering over the glasses look. Maybe she wanted to glare at someone – or maybe she just thought they were going to help her read…