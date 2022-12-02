Heartwarming moment boy, 13, breaks down in tears as he’s gifted a disabled puppy

<!–

This is the heartwarming moment when a boy with a life-threatening condition burst into tears after receiving a disabled puppy that was abandoned by her breeder.

Footage shared by his mother shows 13-year-old Oscar from Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire, overcome with emotion when presented with the 13-week-old cockapoo on November 10.

In 2017, Oscar underwent heart surgery and now lives “with a life-limiting disability,” his mother explains.

She revealed how – despite the family already having “two beautiful Labradors” – her son always wanted a smaller dog he could pick up and cuddle when he felt anxious.

The clip begins with the boy’s parents entering their home and his mother yelling, “Oscar, I have a present for you,” holding the puppy.

‘What is it? What is it? Who?,” he eagerly asks upon seeing the adorable caramel-colored four-legged friend.

“Meet Red,” his mom says, to which an excited Oscar replies, “Omg. Do we have a new dog?’ “You have,” his father replies.

Oscar quickly welcomes the dog and sits on her lap before getting emotional.

He offers his mother a hug, who asks: ‘What do you think?’. A tearful Oscar simply replies, “Perfect.”

Oscar’s mother explains to the family: ‘She also has a disability. Her front leg, her left leg is shorter than all her other legs… The breeder didn’t want her because of her bad legs.’

The clip begins with the boy’s parents entering their home and his mother shouting, “Oscar, I have a present for you” as she holds the puppy

“We heard about a 13 week old puppy who was abandoned by a breeder because she had a deformed leg and was ‘disabled’ because they said no one would want her and they wouldn’t make any money off her so they left her at a local animal shelter.

“The day we met her, we knew she was perfect for our family. The day we went to pick her up, my son knew nothing.

“He thought his dad and I were going to the shops and instead we went to pick up his new best friend ‘Yaya’. As you can see, his reaction was priceless!’