Heartwarming moment an AFL draft hopeful helps his distressed mate Max Gruzewski Lewis Hayes run

A heartwarming show of sportsmanship has been captured at the 2022 AFL draft combine as rising swingman Max Gruzewski sacrificed his own chances to make a good time trial and instead came to the aid of Lewis Hayes.

Hayes, who is the brother of Port Adelaide ruckman Sam, tripped and collapsed to the ground several times during the final 30 meters of Sunday’s two-kilometre race, with the sight captured by the Herald Sun.

Oakleigh Chargers star utility Max Gruzewski, who was right behind Hayes, immediately stopped to help Hayes to his feet and support him over the finish line in a touching act of class and sportsmanship that won applause from fellow AFL trialists and coaches.

“I think I would always prioritize my mate’s health over a race or anything like that, it’s much more important.” Full video + story on drafting Max Gruzewski’s amazing sportsmanship in the 2km time trial: https://t.co/b1MPlGVmgq pic.twitter.com/ddZE0F4AsZ — Dan Batten (@danbatten_) 9 October 2022

AFL hopeful Lewis Hayes collapsed towards end of 2022 AFL draft combine time run

Hayes, widely regarded as a potential first-round prospect, was immediately looked over by medical staff before being taken into rooms inside Olympic Park adjacent to the MCG.

Gruzewski said he didn’t help Hayes impress recruiters, revealing that he had been with Hayes during the combine and had struck up a friendship with the 6-foot-1 defenseman.

“Haysey was struggling at the end and I think my mate’s health and how he was doing was more important than a running race, so I thought I should help him,” Gruzewski told Herald Sun.

Running behind Hayes, Max Gruzewski sacrificed his own run by coming to the aid of the 197cm defender and helping him over the finish line

‘I was just trying to pick him up and kind of help him over the finish line to get it done.

‘I would always prioritize my mate’s health over a race or something like that, it’s much more important.’

‘I didn’t do it (to impress recruiters), he’s a good mate. At the end of the day, it’s more important that he’s good than my 2km time.

“I’ve spent some time with him, I’ve been with him at the combine so we got a little closer and I’ve known him for a while now.”

AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said Hayes was on the mend and believed he was simply experiencing a build-up of lactic acid in his legs which prevented him from running and eventually even walking.

Max Gruzewski (pictured taking a tag for Victoria Metro) has received widespread praise for his sportsmanship on Sunday

Sheehan also believed that the pathway program disrupted by Covid in recent years could also have played a role in the time trial incident, where young people were unable to complete the same fitness programs they had in previous years.

“It just shows how these boys are connected and the way they react when something unusual happens,” Sheehan said.

“It’s good news that Lewis is recovering inside now – maybe it’s a consequence of just over a two or three year period that the boys haven’t had the same kind of conditioning programs that they might have had in the past.”

‘It was just a build up of that lactic acid that the reaction can occur, but he’s recovering well and he’s in good hands – a doctor was very, very quick for him.

Gruzewski told reporters that his partner’s health was more important than a race

‘Max was the next guy in line and he was quick to think that way, but I suppose it could have been any of the other boys who would have thought the same way.

‘It is ingrained in all footballers throughout their career.’

AFL fans on social media had nothing but praise for Gruzewski’s noble effort.

“Just went to #1 … character is bigger than all these days,” commented one Twitter user.

“Great kid, should be more like him,” said a second.

“I don’t care about stats – the sportsmanship Max Gruzewski showed at today’s AFL Draft is enough to convince me he’s a guy I want on my team,” commented a third.

The AFL combine puts potential draft picks through a series of physical tests and interviews, overseen by AFL club recruiters.