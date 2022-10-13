Heartstopping moment toddler is left standing in middle of train tracks as father stands by on phone

<!–

Network Rail has released footage of the terrifying moment a father leaves his toddler to play on a train track while he stands back and watches.

In the disturbing clip, the man can be seen waiting behind the queue while taking a phone call while his toddler walks across and plays on the railway track, clearly unaware of the risks.

The CCTV video of the level crossing at Chestnut Grove in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, was shared by the firm, who described how ‘worrying’ the footage is.

In the heart-stopping incident, the little boy jumps off the path as his father briefly glances up the line to check if a train is coming.

The video, which features a number of shocking occasions where members of the public have put themselves at risk over recent months, begins by showing a group of young people running off the path and onto the tracks.

Other close calls in the video include a dog walker taking a leisurely stroll across the junction with his off-lead pet, something Network Rail is warning against.

An oncoming train honks at the walker to get out of the way before it can be seen speeding towards him, missing the shocked man and his dog by seconds.

Another parent is also shown standing behind the line as their child cycles across the path.

In another case, a man walks calmly across the busy tracks with a kayak.

Network Rail, which runs Britain’s rail infrastructure, has said the incidents have left it concerned about the safety of members of the public who are unaware of the dangers of busy rail lines.

The video begins by showing a group of young people running off the path and onto the tracks

After the incidents, the local community is invited to a safety meeting the following Saturday Network Rail has seen ‘an increase in reckless behaviour’ at the popular level crossing.

Anna Ebblewhite, Level Crossing Manager for Network Rail, said: ‘We have seen some incredibly worrying behavior at Burton Joyce level crossing which shows how ignorant some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be.’

‘That’s why we’re delivering this interactive session to help residents understand how to use the junction safely and ultimately improve safety amongst the local community.’

Another parent is also shown standing back with a buggy as their child cycles across the path

Councilor Mike Adams described ‘the risk that some are currently taking while crossing the railway’ as ‘frightening to see’.

He urged the public to exercise caution and educate themselves about the dangers of crossing tracks, warning they could otherwise risk losing the crossing altogether.

The busy footpath crosses the Nottingham to Lincoln line and sees around 70 trains pass through at high speed each day.

In the year 2019 to 2020, six people were killed at level crossings in the UK, while 17 deaths involved people trespassing on the railway, according to Network Rail.