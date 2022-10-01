Hearts 0-4 Rangers: Antonio Colak nets a brace as Rangers thrash Hearts at Tynecastle

Robbie Neilson started this match with Great Expectations – an all-too-familiar Tale of Two Cities played out instead.

The Hearts boss’ firm pre-match prediction of a home win over Rangers likely stemmed from a desire to inspire rather than any misplaced confidence.

But when they got the chance to not only bring in their opponents on points, but potentially improve them on goal difference, Hearts froze. And the fundamental divide that exists between the Premiership clubs in Glasgow and their rivals in Edinburgh has once again been brutally exposed.

Hearts is hardly a club of Dickensian poverty and their progressive fan ownership model and European ambitions offer the opportunity for a bigger and better future.

Antonio Colak celebrates as Rangers take 4-0 win over Hearts on Saturday in Tynecastle

The Croatian striker scored two goals in the first half, taking his season tally to 11 goals in 14 games

Sporting director Joe Savage has even expressed an ambition to challenge for the title, but for all the talk, the truth is that in the here and now they remain the length of the M8 of that particular goal.

The opposing responses of the respective managers to defensive crises before the match sums up the gap.

With John Souttar and Filip Helander injured and James Sands staring a suspension from the Chamnpions League in the face, Giovanni van Bronckhorst can call on £4million for the summer from Ben Davies as a partner to Connor Goldson at the back for Rangers.

With Craig Halkett not yet ready to return and Kye Rowles also missing, Neilson reasoned that a pairing of teenager Lewis Neilson and Stephen Kingsley, a left-back, was the best way to go.

Cameron Devlin was shown a red card in the first half in a miserable afternoon for Hearts

Lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Hearts was clearly instructed to move forward, but certainly not to the extent that Kingsley left his post so recklessly in the run-up to the opening goal.

Undoubtedly at a peak after his performance in Scotland in Krakow in the middle of the week, he was a little too excited when he gave chase to Antonio Colak, leaving his teenage sidekick as centre-back isolated.

Colak, best known for his prowess in the penalty area, played through the situation perfectly, shoving the ball wide to Ryan Kent and then sprinting into the area with Kingsley trailing.

Kent’s end product isn’t always on point, but anything centered on speed would give the Croat something to attack. Left back Alex Cochrane tried his best to slide in and cover, but Colak’s header was precise, kissing the inside of the post on its way in.

Alfredo Morelos struck in the second half as Rangers thrashed Hearts on Saturday afternoon

The advantage should have been doubled when former Dundee United kid Neilson hesitated to attack a bouncing ball, allowing Scott Arfield to clearly see the target. The midfielder lost the opportunity with an off-target left foot.

Lawrence Shankland has toiled in the role of lone striker this season and he got an extra hand on offense in Stephen Humphrys, who came in from the right.

Humphrys, on loan from Wigan, provided a powerful dimension that disturbed Borna Barisic and indeed Allan McGregor, who had to be smart to get to the ground and hold a powerful shot from distance.

MATCHING FACTS Hearts (4-4-2): Gordon; Smith, Neilson, Kingsley (Halliday 46), Cochrane; Forrest (Herring 44), Devlin, Kiomourtzoglou (Grant 61), McKay (Snodgrass 46); Humphrys, Shankland (Ginnelly 61) Subs (not used): Stewart, Atkinson, Mackay-Steven, Sibbick Booked: Humphrys Sent: Devlin Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies (Sands 46), Barisic; Jack (Davis 46), Lundstram, Arfield (Tillman 63); Matondo (Sakala 79), Colak (Morelos 63), Kent Subs (not used): McLaughlin, Yilmaz, King, Wright, Sakala Booked: Davies, Tavernier Referee: Steven McLean Presence: 18.433

There were too few people around him to pose a threat. Barrie McKay, who was free to play a central role, had almost no impact and the same can be said of Alan Forrest on the left.

The lightweight attack is one that is often mentioned by Rangers’ Rabbi Matondo, but he was front and center on three key moments before halftime.

First there was trickery and vision behind the assist that saw Welsh cap fuel Colak for a nice reversed finish inside past Gordon.

The game was eventually sealed by Devlin’s stupidity.

Alex Cochrane did a great job of guarding Matondo as he shielded the ball halfway through, but the Australian charged in with excessive force and caught his opponent dangerously on the ankle.

Those Hearts supporters unaware of the umpire’s opinion harbored a loud sense of resentment, but they got a favor shortly after when McLean whistled for a foul as Craig Gordon spilled the ball to Arfield for an open goal.

Ryan Kent celebrates scoring the fourth and final goal for the visitors in their comfortable win

Matondo’s challenge was hardly worth the offense.

Van Bronckhorst had the luxury of making two conservative substitutions at halftime, both apparently with Anfield in mind. There came Davies and Ryan Jack, with Sands and Steven Davis intervening.

Hearts also have a big European game against Fiorentina in the offing, but Neilson’s decision to make two changes seemed more direct in his goals.

Neither Kingsley nor McKay could complain about the departure and their substitutes almost caused a reaction when Robert Snodgrass’ corner delivered a free header for Andy Halliday. The quirky finish was about as good as it was for Hearts.

There was a friendly feel to the season as both sides used up their allotment of subs.

Josh Ginnelly injected a small spark for the home team, with a hitting shot not far from the target from range, but it was a Rangers sub that had the last word.

Gio van Bronckhorst’s side is two points behind leader Celtic at the top of the SPL table

There are many Rangers fans who would rather see Alfredo Morelos and not Colak in charge of their team. Fit and form, the Colombian may offer more, but neither has applied this season.

In the art of finishing, he also offers a more blunt instrument, but nevertheless helped himself to a late goal by clubbing the ball into the net after James Tavernier managed to work an opening.

Kent finished things off in stoppage time, cutting off the left side to curl a nice shot home from 20 yards, a pleasing moment for his old employers at Merseyside on Tuesday.

Kent will definitely start at Anfield and with 11 goals in 14 games to his name, Colak would feel hurt if Morelos replaced him.

But with the Premier League aristocracy lurking, these selection issues can be largely irrelevant. The Rangers have made fun of Neilson’s words and must be wary of encountering their own reality check on Merseyside.