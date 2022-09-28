Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33… as family says he ‘was always looking to achieve more’

Actor Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the Canadian television series Heartland, has died aged 33.

Cormier died on Friday, according to his… obituarythough no details were revealed about his cause of death.

Following the news of his death, UPtv, an American network that broadcasts the CBC series, paid tribute to the rising star.

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Fin, was a great talent, gone too soon. It is with great sadness that we learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family and colleagues,” the network wrote, adding a dove emoji.

The actor was in a picture from Heartland.

Cormier’s obituary states that he was an “athlete, an actor and a big brother.”

It also strengthened his devotion to others and unquenchable ambitions.

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking for more,” the tribute read.

Fittingly for an actor, Cormier reportedly enjoyed “movie nights with his family,” and he “greatly looked up to his father” Robert.

The obituary added that his “passion for art and film” would continue after his death.

According to his biography on IMDb, Cormier was born in Toronto, Canada, becoming the first actor in his family.

After going south to earn a Fire and Engineering Extension Services degree from Texas A&M.

He then attended a graduate program at York University in Toronto in World Economics, but left before completing it to enroll in film school, where he graduated.

Swan Song: His last Instagram post from late August showed him surrounded by Heartland scripts, suggesting he may be featured in Season 16, which premieres October 2

Heartland’s own Instagram account paid tribute to the late actor.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Robert Cormier’s passing. He has been a much-loved member of the Heartland cast for the past two seasons,” the statement reads. “On behalf of the cast and crew of Heartland, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Cormier’s last Instagram post from late August showed him lying on the floor with his AirPods in, surrounded by scripts for the upcoming season of Heartland.

He began appearing on the series for its 15th season, when he became a new love interest for Amy, played by Amber Mitchell, who appeared with him in stills from the show.

His plethora of scripts suggests he would appear in the 16th season, which premieres on October 2, although it’s not clear how prominent his character will be.

His other major roles include Winston in the Starz series American Gods, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, and the original Shudder series Slasher.

Cormier is survived by his father Robert and mother Lisa, along with his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie, as well as his grandmother Joanne.