Heartbroken Sweden star Magdalena Eriksson is left in tears after 4-0 semi-final defeat by England

Swedish defender Magdalena Eriksson was in tears at ‘extreme disappointment’ after a heavy 4-0 defeat to England in the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Sofia Jakobsson could have put the Swedes ahead after 30 seconds, while Stina Blackstenius also hit the crossbar early on, as they dominated the early stages of the clash at Bramall Lane – Sheffield United’s home ground.

They were left to mourn those missed opportunities as the Lionesses opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Arsenal star Beth Mead struck from the penalty area.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half as Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all found the back of the net to beat the Swedes.

Chelsea defender Eriksson was left extremely frustrated and in tears when she was interviewed after the game.

“Of course I’m very disappointed, there are a lot of emotions at the moment,” Eriksson said air sports.

“An extreme disappointment, it’s hard to accept because we started the game extremely well. We could have been one or two zero after 20 minutes.

“If you don’t score, you don’t take your chances, if you don’t score when you have momentum, it’s hard.

“The timing of their first two goals is really crucial. It just became too much of a challenge when it was 2-0.’

Eriksson added: “Those are the feelings and that’s what frustrates me so much, we did everything we talked about in those first 30 minutes of the game, but then it just wasn’t enough.

“I don’t know why, we’ve been through a lot as a team during this tournament, everything hasn’t all gone smoothly for us and with that in mind I think I’m really proud of the way we handled the game. .

“Although the result is of course too much and not good enough if you concede four goals.”

England will face either Germany or France at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they try to win their first European Championship after losing in the final in 1984 and 2009.

Eriksson insists the Lionesses have a great chance of winning the tournament as they play good football.

“They’re really in the flow right now, things are going the way they are, they’re playing as a team, which is really impressive, and I think they definitely have a chance to go all the way.

“It will be a very good final, because they play really good football.”