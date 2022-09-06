Heartbroken lovers from across the world reveal the times their boyfriends and girlfriends left them

<!–

Being abandoned by your partner or being cheated on is bad enough… But what if the person they leave you for is someone you know and loved in the past?

Heartbroken lovers from around the world, from India to Stockholm, have taken to the US confession site To whisper to reveal how their ex-boyfriends and girlfriends left them for their best friends, cousins ​​and even brothers.

A person from Silver Springs, Maryland revealed that they introduced their ex-girlfriends and they have been dating ever since.

In a sad case, a duped Minneapolis lover revealed that his girlfriend had left him for his dealer so she could get drugs.

An unlucky woman from Ektorp, near Stockholm, revealed that her boyfriend of two years left her just a week after introducing him to a long-distance friend of hers.

Another confessed that his girlfriend announced that she was in love with his older brother and that the couple is now going on a date.

Here FEMAIL reveals the most shocking confessions of rejected lovers…

Another single from New York State Manhasset Hill admitted she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend and “wish the worst” for her old best friend who is now dating him

This poor lover from Springfield might have thought going to the gym would tear him apart and make him very much loved. Instead, he’s single and should probably find a new personal trainer

It stays in the family and then there’s this, as a former San Marcos woman revealed that her ex-husband is dating her cousin, whom he met at their wedding.

This Florida Daytona Beach single warned people not to introduce their husbands to attractive friends in case they caught your crush

This poor guy from London can find Christmas a little hard when his ex-girlfriend keeps going out with his older brother

It’s always nice when everyone is friends, but this turned out to be a step too far for a Toronto couple when the ex and current partner got along so well that they started dating

A person from Hyderabad, India, said they felt ‘cheated’ after their boyfriend started dating their ex-boyfriend

In Missouri, Texas, an unlucky lover concluded it wasn’t about her or her ex-partners, but about the ex-best friend who flirted with all of them and ended up dating her ex-boyfriend

A deranged lover revealed that his girlfriend left him for a colleague he introduced her to at a work partner

There is no time free for the heartbroken! After being dumped by her boyfriend, this woman from Pompano Beach, Florida, found out that her ex took a girl from her spin class on a vacation he booked for her.

Some people don’t waste time. This heartbroken friend revealed that her boyfriend left her for her cousin a day after they introduced them