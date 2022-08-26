Heartbroken girl, 12, offers dognappers her pocket money in exchange for her stolen toy poodle puppy

<!–

A 12-year-old girl has made a heartbreaking appeal to the dognappers who stole her puppy and has offered to hand over all her pocket money to get the toy poodle back.

Tia Bajalyte received Smaila as a surprise birthday present last August, but seven months later she was stolen from her parents’ van by crooks who left £400 in cash in exchange for the dog.

Yesterday, on her birthday and the one-year anniversary of receiving the puppy, Tia recorded a video message for the thieves in an attempt to get her dog back.

The schoolgirl from Uxbridge, west London, said she misses her dog “every day” and had been looking forward to “having fun” with Smaila on her birthday.

She said, ‘This is for the thieves, today is my birthday. And knowing she’s out there, but not with me, is really hard.

‘I really wanted to celebrate my birthday with my dog, have fun, do really nice things, blow out candles.

Tia Bajalyte (12) received toy poodle Smila as a surprise birthday present last August, but the puppy was stolen just seven months later

“Well, that’s not going to happen.

“And all I’m saying is if you stole her for money or for fun, it’s no fun for other people.

“It’s no fun for me, it’s no fun for all my family.”

Tia, who lives with her mother Auksine Varlee, 37, and Auksine’s husband Tomas Jagminas, 39, said Smaila had become her ‘best friend’ after her other dog died and she just wants to be able to ‘cuddle her and take her with her again’. for walks’.

She continued: ‘I really miss her every day. She was like my little child.

“And if you’re doing it for the money, I’ll give you all my pocket money, all so I can get my baby back.

“She was my puppy, I wanted her forever.”

Smila was stolen in Edmonton, north London in March by thieves driving a silver A-class Mercedes.

Tia’s mother Auksine said they had only left the van unattended for a few minutes.

The dog was stolen from Tia’s parents’ van in north London in March by thieves in a silver A-class Mercedes

The 12-year-old from Uxbridge, West London offered the thieves all her pocket money in exchange for getting her ‘best friend’ back

She said, “Tia thinks of the world of Smaila. We all do it, we’re devastated. She is a big part of our family and not a day goes by that we don’t think of her.

“Looks like the thieves were only after Smila.

“We were only away from the van for a few minutes, but they got in, took her and left £400 in cash.

“Our lives have changed since she was kidnapped and I just hope we get her back one day.”

MailOnline has reached out to the Met Police for comment.