‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Guardsman, 18, found dead days after walking by Queen’s coffin

The family of a young watchman who tragically died just days after playing a key role in the Queen’s funeral procession have been left ‘heartbroken’ by their loss.

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, played a key role in the extraordinary procession guarding Her Majesty’s coffin as it was carried on a majestic gun carriage from Westminster Abbey, through Whitehall, down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch last month.

But just days later devastated mum Laura, 42, posted a picture of her son, known to his family as Jak, on horseback in his ceremonial uniform and wrote in an emotional tribute on Facebook: ‘I never thought I wanted to say this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.’

Trooper Burnell-Williams, who served in the Blues and Royals, is believed to be one of the Household Cavalry’s newest recruits. His family from Bridgend, South Wales plan to release dozens of blue balloons in his memory tomorrow.

Jak’s father is said to be ‘struggling’ after the shock news. A relative at his modern three-bedroom terraced house in the village of Brackla, near Bridgend, said: ‘He is in shock. He is struggling at the moment and not thinking straight.’

Heating engineer Mr Burnell was told of the tragedy hours after it happened on Wednesday. Mr. Burnell is no longer with Jak’s mother, who also lives in Bridgend.

Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed to Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge, central London, after the alarm was raised at 3.48pm on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, the soldier’s family proudly posted video footage of troops from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment attending the ceremony, saying their son was ‘doing his duty for the Queen on her final journey’.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for Jak after his mother announced her son’s death.

Jak’s girlfriend Molly Holmes was among those who posted on Laura’s Facebook page. She wrote: ‘Forever going to miss you my love. Really crushed.’

Jak’s sister Elisha wrote: ‘We will get through this together as a team. We must make him as proud as he has made us.’

Elisha said family and friends will set off blue balloons in his memory at Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend in his memory at 4pm tomorrow.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘Please send the message and join us in celebrating my boy’s life. Blue colors should preferably be worn and also blue balloons.’

His aunt Jodie Danks wrote: ‘Such heartbreaking news. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were taken far too soon. We all love you so much my beautiful nephew. You made us all so proud. Rest in peace.’

She added: ‘No words can express what [we as a] family is going through.’

His grandmother, Anita Williams, posted her own tribute to Jak: ‘My dear boy, we miss you in so many ways.

‘Your cheeky laugh and smile brightened all our days. I can’t believe you left us wondering how and why, but know you will be looking down on us from the big blue sky.

‘Sleep peacefully our love, we meet again.’

One well-wisher wrote: ‘So very sad. I am so shocked. We’ve all seen the videos of him doing his duty for the Queen over the past month. Thinking of you.’

An army mum wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated for you as a family. It was a pleasure to have met Jak and for our son to have spent the last two years with him.’

Another, Tracy Fury, wrote: ‘Still reeling from this news. We talked so much about our boys in the army. My heart goes out to you and your family. You can get support and help from the military, which you probably already know. Thinking of you.’

Another friend wrote: ‘I’m devastated for you. Jak was an amazing young man who has not only made you proud with his achievements, but everyone who knew him. I’m so, so sorry Laura.’

Proud mum Laura posted a series of photographs of her son in ceremonial uniform on June 8 during his passing out parade at Hyde Park Barracks. In June, just a month after Jak turned 18, she also posted TV footage of her son taking part in the Trooping of the Color as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, with the caption: ‘One of the proudest days of my life’ .

It is believed Jak, who had been a keen rider since childhood, had overcome a series of injuries to fulfill his dream of joining the elite regiment, which is the second best in the British Army.

As well as acting as a ceremonial guard for the monarch, who is their commander-in-chief, the regiment acts as a front-line armored reconnaissance unit.

Jak is believed to have participated in a number of ceremonial events during the official period of mourning following the Queen’s death on 8 September – including guarded King Charles III and senior members of the royal family as the coffin was taken in a hearse to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace before she lay in state.

Laura wrote on September 14: ‘So proud of my boy accompanying his Queen on her final journey.’

During the funeral procession on September 19, Household Cavalry soldiers on horseback followed King Charles and other senior royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin as it was pulled by a gun carriage to Wellington Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner .

On the day of the funeral, Jak’s father Daniel Burnell, 41, posted video footage and photos of mounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry taking part in the procession.

‘My son is doing his duty for the Queen on her last journey. So proud of you Jak Williams xx very proud dad xx,’ he wrote.

After the funeral, Laura wrote a simple message saying ‘My boy…’ alongside a post from the Household Cavalry telling how since the Queen’s death they had been ‘obliged to honor her life and provide an escort that is a worthy of global audience’.

The post continued: ‘We hope we did the Royal Family proud and know our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved woman.’

It went on to describe the experience as ‘one of the greatest endeavors of our lives to date’.

A friend replied: ‘What an amazingly lovely man Jak is! What an honor and achievement for him at his young age. You and Dan are very blessed to have such a beautiful son.’

An Army spokesman said: ‘It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on September 28 at Hyde Park Barracks. Our thoughts go out to the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy be respected.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

‘The death was unexpected, it has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Officers will help prepare a report for the coroner.’