Heartbreaking picture shows the smiling four-year-old girl drowned alongside her two brothers

A heartbreaking photo shows the happy four-year-old girl who drowned with her two brothers over the weekend while her mother, who reportedly suffered from postpartum depression, is charged with murdering all three.

Liliana Stephen, 4, can be seen in the photo laughing and playing with a doll in the image.

Authorities released the charges Wednesday, two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found barefoot and soaking wet, two miles from where her children were discovered on the waterfront of the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn.

Stephen’s father, Shamir Small, released the photo as he begins to mourn the loss of his cheering girl who was before and tragically murdered.

Liliana’s mother, Erin Merdy, has been charged with murdering her three children after police found her soaked and sad and said the babies were gone.

New York police investigators investigate a stretch of beach off Coney Island where Merdy supposedly drowned her children in the ocean

Merdy is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three counts of murder involving the victims under 11 years old, an NYPD spokesman said.

Relatives have said in media interviews that Merdy struggled with the children and suffered from postpartum depression.

A visibly troubled Merdy said “the babies are gone” before she was arrested, while James Essig, the NYPD chief of detectives, said the mother had told police she had a dream about letting her children walk into the water.

“We think she went into the water and drowned the children… As for motive, we’ll leave that to the caregivers,” Essig said.

Jacqueline Scott, told the New York Daily News that her daughter was a good mother.

“Maybe she had postpartum depression. She was a good mother,” she told the publication.

“I contacted her yesterday and she said she was doing laundry and I said I wanted to talk to the kids. I tried to call her twice, but there was no answer.’

Scott added that she was one of the concerned relatives who tried to reach Merdy on Sunday night.

Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Monday morning from reports of a woman, 30, in ‘distress’ walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

‘Bright’ Zachary Mendy, 7, was one of three siblings found dead on a Brooklyn beach Monday

Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn at 1:40 a.m. Monday morning after a phone call from a concerned family member.

The caller said they believed Merdy may have harmed her three children, and officers attended but were unable to locate the family.

At 3:15 a.m., police received a second call from a woman in “emergency” walking barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

The children were found unconscious on the beach and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The city’s coroner on Tuesday determined that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev had drowned.

Merdy was initially taken to the police station on Monday, but was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police had previously responded to six domestic incidents involving the ailing mother, including one on July 2 where she refused to hand over the children to her husband.

Court records showed that Merdy had also been threatened with eviction for being thousands of dollars behind on her rent.

Alfred Brown, Zachary’s football coach, said the last time he saw the little boy was on June 25. He told DailyMail.com: ‘He didn’t play this year, he was going to stay with his dad all summer.

“He used to say ‘coach, coach, coach'” – ​​not to hear him say that today is just heartbreaking.

“I called him Zac Attack. His mother looked pretty normal, but we can all mask our problems.

“Zach was very bubbly, cheerful, giggling and full of life. The smile on his face was worth the world to me.’

Joseph, 60, a maintenance worker in the building where Merdy lives, said, “I’m speechless . . . To start drowning your children – I wonder what was on her mind and what led to it.

‘People love their children, was she overwhelmed with the responsibility? It’s just a sad situation.’

Officers confirmed at a press conference that there had been no history of abuse or neglect of the children

The father of one of the children told officers in her apartment building, pictured, that he was concerned for their safety after their mother made several statements that she would harm them.

Victor Rodriguez, 54, another neighbor, added: ‘I always saw her, her children always asked if they could pet my dog.

“Everything seemed fine with her, but when Covid hit, she looked depressed. She wasn’t so friendly anymore. And kept to herself.

“It’s devastating, especially when you know the kids. They were very sweet and respectful, they seemed like happy children – no care in the world.

“I think Covid had something to do with it. Before Covid and after Covid it was like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – two different people.”

A spokesman for the NYPD added that there were no known past cases of abuse or neglect of the children.

The police are calling on witnesses or people with information about the drama to come forward. Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.