Heartbreaking never-before-seen footage of Steve Irwin emerges on his son Robert’s19th birthday

Entertainment
By Merry
By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

published: 22:50, Dec 21, 2022 | Updated: 22:50, Dec 21, 2022

On his son Robert’s 19th birthday, a heartbreaking tribute video has emerged of Steve Irwin before he died.

The video included footage of Steve discussing Robert’s birth and his hopes that his son would grow up to be the next crocodile hunter.

The conservationist got emotional when he watched the video at his birthday party at Australia Zoo.

In the video, Steve expressed the importance of raising children who would carry on his legacy, stating that it would be “the proudest moment of my life.”

He also talked about Robert’s birth, explaining, “I lifted him up and, you know, he’s a little dude and put him on Terri’s chest and we’re just thrilled.” At that moment I saw the light.’

It then showed Robert fulfilling his father’s dream.

After watching the emotional video, Robert said, “It means the absolute world… I think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to carry on Father’s legacy.”

“He literally gave his life for conservation and making the world a better place.”

Robert continued, “More than that, he was about family. He was always there for us at the end of the day…he was such a great dad.”

He also received a cake in the shape of a camera in recognition of his passion for photography.

After watching the emotional video, Robert said, “It means the absolute world… I think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to carry on Dad’s legacy”

Robert was only two years old when his father died after being stung by a stingray in 2006 at just 44 years old.

Despite losing his father at a young age, Robert has followed in his footsteps and become a wildlife warrior at Australia Zoo.

The Irwin family also keeps Steve’s memory alive by continuing his preservation work.

