Heartbreaking moment Venezuelan migrant recorded a video for his father before he drowned

A never-before-seen video shows the moment a Venezuelan migrant recorded a video for his father to let him know he was crossing the US-Mexico border before he and another person drowned in the Rio Grande.

The heartbreaking video was released by the nonprofit law firm, 1800migrante.com, on Thursday, four weeks after eight migrants were found dead in the river.

In the video, Walter González Piña, 21, is seen wandering along the Rio Grande as Exleiker González, 26, followed close behind, and a third migrant stood a few feet to his right.

‘Talk to them. What’s going on?’ Gonzalez Pina said. ‘We made it dad.’

Walter González Piña (front) shot a video he sent to his father in Texas to let him know he was crossing the US-Mexico border through the Rio Grande River moments before he and Exleiker González were swept away by a current on September 2 and found dead the next day with six other migrants

Exleiker González dreamed of finding a job in the United States and supporting her three children, one a month old, a three-year-old and an eight-year-old.

According to 1800migrante.com, González Piña and Exleiker González were close to reaching the banks of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, when a current swept them downstream on September 2.

The other man made it safely to shore and called Guady González in Texas to inform him that his son, González Piña, had disappeared in the river.

He desperately searched for both men and then alerted the US Border Patrol.

“The guy who was ahead, when he reached the shore, he turned around and didn’t see them,” Guady González told 1800migrante.com. ‘(He said) that he spent almost an hour looking for them and did not find them, then he turned himself in … and informed the authorities and they went out looking for them.’

Walter González Piña was among eight migrants found dead in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, on September 3. The Venezuelan was crossing the river that divides the border between the United States and Mexico on September 2 and recorded a video for his father, who lives in Texas, and said ‘we made it dad’. He and another migrant from Venezuela, Exleiker González, whom he met in Central America, were swept down the river moments before reaching the US shore.

Venezuelan migrant Exleiker González spent the last six years living in Colombia and drowned in the Rio Grande on September 3 while trying to cross the US-Mexico border.

At least 37 migrants were rescued that day after trying to brave the dangerous currents of the Rio Grande, whose strength increased due to heavy rains in the previous days.

González Piña had plans to reunite with his parents in Texas and Exleiker González dreamed of finding a job in the United States to support his three children, one one month old, one three years old and one eight years old. -ancient.

He had spent the last six years living in Medellín, Colombia, where he worked as a hairdresser, according to his mother Andreina Martínez, who also lives there.

She said that her son and González Piña developed a close friendship during their journey through Central America and Mexico.

“He met Walter along the way and helped my son a lot,” Martinez said.

Their deaths are among more than 800 recorded by the US Border Patrol along the southwest international border line in fiscal year 2022, which began Oct. 1, 2021 and ends Friday, according to data obtained. by NPR.