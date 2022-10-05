Heartbreaking moment Ukrainian soldiers find 82-year-old man face-down in the mud

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the heartbreaking moment Ukrainian soldiers found an 82-year-old man face down in the mud after he collapsed while foraging for food before carrying him home to safety.

In the footage tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, soldiers film the scene as they walk up to him.

The 82-year-old is seen lying near shell craters in a town near the front line.

He walked towards the post office, which has been closed for three months, looking for food.

The man was weak and hungry, so he fell to the ground trying to get something to eat.

He was lying on the mud-covered ground with no shoes on until the soldiers discovered him.

In the footage tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, soldiers film the scene as they walk up to him

The footage continued with the soldiers helping him to his feet, saying: ‘Come on, let’s get up.’

‘Have your shoes come off? Get up,’ they continued.

But the man who was sick and struggling answered, ‘How? My feet cannot hold me’ as he sat up with mud covered hands.

Soldiers asked the man how old he was and where he lived when they rescued him from the mud

Soldiers also asked him where he lived and he began to show them.

The 82-year-old then slowly began to stand up, with the help of the soldiers, who gave him his muddy shoes.

The footage ended with one of the soldiers carrying the 82-year-old on his back as they fled the area.

He was seen answering the men’s questions after they found him in Ukraine and brought him to safety

It comes as war continues to rage in Ukraine and days after a family dog ​​was found in the rubble of his home after his owners were killed in a missile strike.

The atrocity in Dnipro killed Krym (Crimea) owners Natalia, her children Vasylisa, 12 and Ivan, 8, their grandmother Alla and their puppy Jack.

Devastated Krym (Krim) was found howling on top of the rubble by first responders who took him to the vet.

And their father returned home from fighting on the front lines to find his whole life torn apart.

The explosion in Dnipro killed Krym (Crimea) owners Natalia, her children Vasylisa, 12, and Ivan, 8, their grandmother Alla, and their puppy Jack. In the picture: Krym stands over the rubble

The only survivors of the tragedy were Krym and their father. He returned home from fighting on the front lines to find his whole life torn apart

Footage shows Krim looking alone and lost as he stands still on the rubble where his home used to be.

The desperate dog turns away as the filmer zooms in on the ruins and rubble.

Confused and scared, Krim did not want to leave the home and social media claims he had been deafened and blinded by the explosion.