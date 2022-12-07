Heartbreaking moment orphaned baby wombat sucks its thumb in the arms of a Sanctuary staff member

<!–

The adorable and heartbreaking moment of an orphaned wombat sucking its thumb while being rocked to sleep was shared by an Australian shelter that rescued the animal.

While the cause of the mother’s death is unknown, Two Songs Sancutary staff suggest the animal was likely hit by a car, shot by farmers, or killed by a hunter – these are rare causes of death.

The baby wombat, named Summa, was brought to the facility weighing just over a pound, but the video shows her plump and calm as she is rocked to sleep.

This southern hairy-nosed wombat is a critically endangered species across the continent due to habitat destruction, illegal culling and sarcoptic mange, which can kill up to 90 percent of the affected population.

Two Songs Sanctuary is a sanctuary for orphaned wombats, which are usually found alive in the mother’s pouch, and the animals remain in the facility for the rest of their lives.

An orphaned baby wombat is cared for by Two Songs Sanctuary in Australia after her mother was killed. Staff shared a video of the baby, named Summa, sucking her thumb and being cuddled

It’s not known when Summa arrived at the facility, but staff said three other female baby wombats welcomed her.

The four spend their time playing and cuddling with staff.

It is unknown how her mother died, but the animal will remain in the Sanctuary for the rest of its life

Linda Davies, of the TwoSongsSanctuary, shared News week: ‘Wombat joeys seem to have the world against them. Farmers destroy wombats because they think they are a pest and don’t want to share the land with the native species.

“Wombats dig large burrows for shelter and also dig under fences to get to a variety of foods. Farmers also plow the wombats’ burrows, and wombats can be left to die, unable to escape.”

Wombats are short-legged, muscular quadrupedal marsupials native to Australia.

The hairy nosed wombat is a sturdy and robust animal, growing just over two feet in length and weighing up to 70 pounds.

It has silky, gray-brown fur with whitish patches under the eyes, and its teeth will continue to grow throughout its life.

This is probably an adaptation to the hard and abrasive vegetation they feed on.

Although they look like cute fur balls, these animals have been known to attack humans when startled, clawing and biting the person.

Another interesting fact about wombats is that their droppings are shaped like a cube, which some speculated probably had a square sphincter.

The staff said that Summa has three sisters to play with. The Sanctuary shared adorable footage of the other three orphaned wombats hugging each other

Scientists recently discovered that the cube forms much higher up in the wombat’s gut.

The combination of desiccating stool in the distal colon and muscle contractions forms the normal size and angles of the poop.

Davis also told Newsweek that Native tribes hunt wombats for food.

However, the scab is a major culprit in the population decline.

Wombats in Tasmania are plagued by the contagious disease where a mite slowly eats the wombat over several months.

And some are so tormented that they scratch themselves to death.