Heartbreaking detail in mum’s final photo before she died in Sea World helicopter crash

The latest photo of a mother and her son posing while holding their ticket for a doomed helicopter ride has surfaced.

Vanessa Tadros, 36, and her 10-year-old son Nicholas had beaming smiles in the photo taken as they waited to board their flight over the Gold Coast skyline on Monday afternoon.

But just seconds into flight, their helicopter collided with another helicopter.

Ms. Tadros was one of four people killed in the crash.

Ten-year-old Nicholas is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

Vanessa Tadros and 10-year-old son Nicholas before piloting the helicopter. Nine News Credit: NCA NewsWire

The helicopter crash killed four people, including pilot Ash Jenkinson. NCA Newswire/Scott Powick Credit: NCA NewsWire

The image of the couple is the last happy memory heartbroken husband and father Simon Tadros has of them.

He watched in horror from the ground as the collision unfolded.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, he thanked the Australian community for their support and asked for their prayers.

“I ask everyone to pray for Nicky so he can wake up and recover properly,” he wrote on Facebook.

“He is in an induced coma on a life support device to help him breathe.

“He is in a very serious and critical condition. I ask for all your prayers to bring my little man back to me.”

His post comes as poignant footage from the cockpit of the other helicopter involved in the Sea World crash, showing the crash’s brutal impact.

The video shows how a passenger tries to warn the pilot just before the horrific collision.

A passenger of the helicopter that landed without casualties captured the chilling video during the joyous flight.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fatal accident. Credits: News Corp Australia, NewsWire / David Clark

Authorities have said they want to know what happened in the cockpits. Credits: News Corp Australia, NewsWire / David Clark

The hand of one of the passengers can be seen tapping the pilot’s seat, as the video was paused just before impact.

Pilot Ash Jenkinson, British newlyweds Ron and Dianne Hughes and Sydney’s mother Vanessa Tadros were killed Monday afternoon after the two helicopters collided on the Gold Coast.

One of the passengers is seen trying to warn the pilot. 7 News Credit: Channel 7

They seem to point to the other helicopter. 7 News Credit: Channel 7

Winnie de Silva and son Leon were among the three sole survivors of the helicopter that crashed to the ground after the collision.

Geelong West’s mother woke up in the night at Gold Coast University Hospital and described the terrifying moments after the crash as pilot Ash Jenkinson desperately tried to save their lives.

“I heard a huge bang and all I felt was the shaking of the helicopter,” she told the Herald Sun.

“I saw the pilot pushing all these buttons, stressed — he didn’t know what to do.

Leon is in stable condition at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

A step-by-step view of how the crash that killed four people might have unfolded

Winnie De Silva has woken up in hospital on the Gold Coast. Image: GoFundMe page

It comes as one of the first people on the scene after Sea World’s horrific helicopter crash has spoken out about efforts to save the victims.

Ron Drevlak and his wife were walking their dog on the Gold Coast when the horror happened just above their heads on Monday.

“The sound and thump of it hitting the ground, I can’t get it out of my head,” Mr Drevlak told 7 News.

He and others immediately rushed to help those trapped in the wreckage of the helicopter and faced a horrific scene.

British couple Diane and Ron Hughes were killed in the crash. Image: Delivered.

Mr Drevlak first saw Ron Hughes, who had been visiting the Gold Coast with his new wife Diane when they decided to board the helicopter.

“The first person I saw was Ron, we cut the seatbelt, we pulled him out and pulled him out, but he was very pale,” he said.

The couple were among the four killed in the crash.

His attention then turned to two other victims from the same helicopter, Winnie and Leon de Silva.

“Then I heard Winnie, she was just screaming,” said Mr. Drevlak.

“I said, ‘Look, don’t worry, help is on the way, it’s just water, we’re just trying to dilute the fuel.'”