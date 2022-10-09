Heartbreak Island winners Bailey Neate and Milly Forbes have already split

Heartbreak Island winning couple Bailey Neate and Milly Forbes have split.

Neate, 22, and Forbes, 24, were revealed as the $100,000 prize money winners from the Channel Seven reality show during Saturday night’s finale.

The couple appeared to have won both love and money, but Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the couple has since split up.

They broke up in June right after filming. It was impossible for them to work it out,” a source revealed.

“She’s trying to move on with Bailey and the show,” they added. “There’s no trace of him on her Instagram, it’s like they’ve never met.”

The geographical distance made their relationship almost impossible to pursue.

Bailey lives in Melbourne, while Milly studies in Auckland.

After their win played out on TV, the pair took to their respective social media accounts to thank the crew and fellow co-stars, but failed to address their current relationship status.

In another telltale clue that the couple has broken up, Milly has deleted all photos with Bailey from her Instagram feed.

Neate and Forbes, along with Aleisha Murray and Antoni Topic, made it through the final challenge, which was split into two tasks.

The first she saw clambering to bags, which contained something unknown, but which they said was important.

There were a total of six sacks each – Bailey and Milly managed to get all six sacks – but Aleisha and Antoni could only get five.

Host Clint Randell then revealed to the final two teams the reason for the bags — each bag contained five words they needed to create a poem that “encapsulated their time on Heartbreak Island.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bailey and Milly for comment.