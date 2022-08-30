Heartbreak High’s non-binary actor James Majoos praises reboot of hit series

<!–

Heartbreak High actor James Majoos has spoken about how they relate to the show’s reboot ahead of its premiere next month.

James, who identifies as non-binary, revealed what attracted them to their character Darren, who is also non-binary on the show.

“It’s so cool to play a young gay man who is so confident,” Majoos told me Sydney confidential on Tuesday.

James explained what made the reboot so special, as it focuses on what it’s like to be a teenager today.

“Some of the issues in the original are still being discussed, but you can tell this wasn’t written by white men in 2022 and says, ‘Oh, the youngsters will have something to do with this’.”

James is joined by co-star Chloe Hayden who plays Quinni, who is neurodivergent, on the series.

“It was such a healing thing for me to put such a big part of myself into Quinni. Growing up, I didn’t exist in the media, and it screwed me up,” she said.

“People will see that Quinni is not only handicapped, she is also quirky, funny and intelligent – ​​a very human being.”

Billed as a cross between Euphoria and Sex Education, the show is a reboot of the hugely successful series, which first aired in 1994.

The series was shot in Sydney at a real secondary school in Maroubra, in the east of Sydney.

In a preview, you’ll see characters partying, dragging, and being chased by the police.

The creator of the new series, Hannah Carroll Chapman, says the reboot will have a “life of its own.”

At the Screen Forever trade conference in March, she spoke about the importance of the show’s relevance to today’s teens.

They will deal with sex, romance and violence as they mature.

She said she wanted to avoid turning the show into an adult nostalgic piece.

“I hope there’s a nice balance, that people who love the original show feel the essence of that show,” Chapman said, according to Variety.

‘But that it is very bad for a younger generation.

The original series, itself a spin-off of the 1993 film The Heartbreak Kid, has been praised for its multicultural cast and willingness to tackle tough issues from drugs to romance to religion to shoplifting and homelessness.