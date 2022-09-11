Heartbreak High original cast attends Netflix reboot premiere in Sydney

The original cast members of the 90s mega-hit Heartbreak High returned to the red carpet on Friday as Netflix premiered its upcoming reboot.

Actors Lara Cox, Abi Tucker and Scott Major all returned to the spotlight at the Paddington Town Hall premiere.

The stars all laughed as they brought the nostalgia, 23 years after the original series ended.

The iconic series, which ran from 1994 to 1999, was known for its gritty storylines.

Lara, now 44, who played Anita Scheppers in the series, opted for a green polka dot top and black jeans at the event.

Actor Rel Hunt, who paid Ryan Scheppers for the series, chose a black shirt decorated with fish.

Scott Major, who played Peter Rivers, opted for a black V-neck t-shirt, jeans and boots.

Abi Tucker, who played Jodie Cooper, wore a colorful jacket along with blue jeans and black shoes.

Danny Raco, who played Marco Vialli, opted for a crisp white shirt and blue suit.

He was together with Hugh Baldwin and Barbara Gouskos, who are also from the series.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, socialite Suzan Mutesi put her best foot forward in a thigh-grazing red dress with cutouts.

The Challenge star paired the eye-catching dress with a pair of embellished heels.

Carla From Bankstown opted for a green jumpsuit for the red carpet.

The star wore the jumpsuit with a black belt and carried a red handbag.

Model Josh Heuston showed off his muscular biceps in a striking blue vest and black pants that he paired with boots.

Model James Parr chose shorts and a sweater that he finished with a camel-colored trench coat.

The star completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Actor Meyne Wyatt opted for a 90s look in a white t-shirt, jeans and a denim jacket.

He completed his look with gold-tipped black boots.

Actor Brodie Townsend went shirtless with a multicolored vest.

Among the Heartbreak High reboot’s inclusive lineup are gay and non-binary characters, TV Blackbox reports.

Set in the fictional Hartley High, the eight-episode series is a wake-up call on the 90s high school drama that made Callan Mulvey and Ada Nicodemou household names.

According to Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s Director of Content in Australia and New Zealand, it has always been a dream for the streaming service.

“It has long been a dream to make Heartbreak High for the current generation of Australians,” she said.