Heartbreak for the Irwin’s as Bindi announces the death of a beloved family member

Bindi Irwin shared sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing that a beloved “family member” had passed away.

The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed that the family’s 38-year-old echidna had passed away, and Bindi shared a gallery of photos of the animal.

“Saying goodbye to our beautiful 38-year-old relative,” Bindi’s emotional message began.

“The sweetest, kindest, most beautiful echidna you’ve ever met.”

She added next to a love heart emoji, “Rest in peace, angel.”

“Sorry for your loss,” a fan commented below.

Another added: ‘Rest in peace little echidna.’

Bindi, along with her brother Robert and mother Terri Irwin, have vowed to continue the legacy of her late father Steve Irwin through their work at Australia Zoo and their conservation efforts.

Steve, known to millions around the world as ‘the Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi was only eight years old at the time.

In June Bindi announced the launch of the ‘Warrior bar and restaurant’ at their Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Queensland.

‘We look forward to welcoming you for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can even book your own private dining room (swipe to see the picture),’ she wrote in a post.

She added: “Remember to be on the lookout for koalas, kangaroos and emus during your meal.”

The Irwin family recently announced the launch of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge.

The lodge is where Australia Zoo guests can stay overnight, which has always been Steve’s dream.

“This is an exciting time for us as a family to move forward with what Dad’s vision was for Australia Zoo,” said Bindi.

Terri added that Steve always had a dream that visitors could have an immersive experience.