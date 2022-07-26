Heartbreak as toddler dies of Covid-19 amid Winter Omicron wave

A 23-year-old child has sadly died of Covid at a hospital in Queensland.

The toddler is only the 14th aged nine or under to lose life after contracting the virus in Australia and the youngest person in Queensland to die from Covid.

The toddler is reported to have died on Sunday at the Queensland Children’s Hospital, news.com.au reported.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family.”

It comes as the Palaszczuk government predicted on Tuesday that the current wave of the virus would be about 50 percent worse than the previous strain.

Experts originally expected hospital admissions to peak at around 1,000 cases, but have since reassessed and predicted that they will reach 1,660.

QLD Chief Health Officer Dr. John Gerrard estimated that the variants would become the main species within ‘two weeks’.

However, he stressed that the number of intensive care admissions remains low for all virus strains, demonstrating the efficacy of vaccines.

“We must emphasize that all variants of Covid-19 can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable people,” said Dr Gerrard.

“We strongly encourage Queenslanders to keep up to date with their boosters, particularly those over the age of 65 and those with compromised immunity,” he said.

“This virus will continue to mutate, so we all need to stay vigilant and responsive by staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands regularly, keeping distance from others where possible and wearing a face mask if you can’t.”

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have both been found in Queensland and NSW, with cases increasing in recent months.