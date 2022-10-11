Heart-wrenching video of dejected Rottweiler cuddling his owner goes viral

<!–

A pet owner has shared a heartbreaking video of her rottweiler seeking comfort in her arms because no one wanted to pet him at the park that day.

Known as @nala_the_needy_rottie, the TikTok user has more than 1.3 million followers thanks to her adorable clips of her playful and loving Rottweilers Nala and Axel.

The dog lover tugged at her fans’ heartstrings over the weekend when she posted recordings of two-year-old Axel looking dejected as he snuggled close to her on the sofa.

“He went to the park today and no one wanted to stroke him,” she explained in the on-screen text. ‘He doesn’t understand why people ignore him.’

“THEIR LOSS,” she added in the caption.

Axel has his paw resting on his owner’s chest as he nuzzles his snout into her neck in the video, which has been viewed more than 7.2 million times.

Rottweilers are natural watchdogs and can be very aggressive towards strangers, according to National Kennel Club, but they make loving pets if handled and trained properly.

The @nala_the_needy_rottie account goes above and beyond to show just how loving and loyal the breed can be.

Thousands of people have commented on the latest video, including a number of Rottweiler fans who insisted they would show Axel some love if they ran into him.

‘Literally want to get through the phone and give him a hug,’ one fan wrote.

‘I swear if I saw you in public I would cry. I love Rotties so much,” gushed another. ‘They are the biggest sweethearts ever.’

Another noted that Axel ‘seems so genuinely upset.’

Others were just happy that the rottweiler has its loving owner.

“He’s got his mum, that’s all he needs,” one viewer insisted.

“It’s because he’s big and handsome,” added another. “He has his mother to love him… my four babies don’t understand either, but I love them to the world.”

Another shared: ‘He’s got you.’