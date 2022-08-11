Heart-stopping video shows Wizz Air passenger jet skimming just yards over tourists’ heads

This is the heartbreaking moment when a Wizz Air passenger plane skimmed a few feet over tourists’ heads as it landed at a Greek airport.

Dramatic footage of the landing was uploaded last week by a fighter jet positioned to watch planes land on the Greek island of Skiathos.

But even the seasoned plane spotters seemed shocked as the plane flew to the tarmac and narrowly passed the airport perimeter fence.

The video begins by showing the plane in the distance flying over the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea to Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport.

Several people are said to have gathered on the beach and on a road that runs along a narrow stretch of land between the sea and the airstrip.

However, as the Wizz Air-operated Airbus A321neo approaches, it is clear that the pilot is bringing it in at a low altitude. A spectator even begins to move out of the way in anticipation of a low landing.

Others hear in astonishment screams above the roar of the engines as the pink and white jet swoops down until it’s only a matter of feet above the plane spotters’ heads, and even wiggles a little as it prepares to land.

As it barely makes it over the fence, it’s so low that it kicks the dust and sand into the air and tangles a man’s hair seen in the footage.

From a different angle, a separate camera shows people’s clothing being ravaged by the gust of wind caused by the fighter jet. There is even a young girl who falls backwards – knocked down by the force of the plane – as a woman loses her hat.

While this is happening, the plane’s wheels make contact with the tarmac and the pilot successfully lands the jet on Skiathos.

However, as the Wizz Air-operated Airbus A321neo approaches, it is apparent that the pilot is bringing it in at a low altitude, with one spectator (left) even getting out of the way

As the plane lands, it goes a few meters over the perimeter fence, the force pushing some of the assembled spectators backwards

An aviation enthusiast, commenting under the video GreatFlyer posted to YouTube on Aug. 5, explained why the conditions necessitated such a low landing.

“High temperature and a very short runway, you have to make a deep landing to maximize the available runway for stop,” they wrote.

‘Low cost airlines work with short lead times, if you overheat the brakes you will confuse the planning of the aircraft.’

One joked: ‘How many spectators do you think needed a new pair of pants?’ Another joked, “A powerful hair dryer, isn’t it!?”

Others congratulated GreatFlyer on being able to keep a cool head and capture the low landing from so many angles—while those around him were ravaged by the force.

‘That was really crazy! Beautiful shot friend, great job!’ one person wrote. ‘Great shot and thanks for the different angles, that’s exactly what I wanted to see as an aviation geek! Perfect,” said another.

Amid some suggestions that the landing was reckless — and that the pilot may have deliberately approached at a low altitude to play into the assembled crowd — a commentator hit back.

Pictured: A man holding a camera recoils as the jet lands on Skiathos Island

From a different angle, a separate camera shows people’s clothing being ravaged by the gust of wind caused by the fighter jet. A young girl even falls backwards – knocked down by the force of the plane – while a woman loses her hat

The airport runway (shown in this aerial view) is located in the northeast of Skiathos Island and is built between two hills flanking the stretch of tarmac. The track runs north-south and coast-to-throw meaning pilots must approach as low as possible to give themselves enough track to come to a stop

“Before we come to a conclusion, let’s say we don’t know why the plane ended so shockingly low with a fairly routine approach, but I doubt it was ‘deliberate’ ‘bragging’,” the person wrote on YouTube.

“But the people standing there were definitely there intentionally, despite the warning signs and traffic lights. You can’t get injured if you’re not standing there. Glad to see the plane finally landed without damage.”

The airport runway is located in the northeast of Skiathos Island and is built between two hills flanking the stretch of tarmac.

The relatively short runway runs north-south and coast-to-throw, meaning pilots must approach as low as possible to give themselves enough orbit to land and come to a stop.

The geography has made Skiathos a destination for airplane viewers.

GreatFlyer compared last week’s Wizz Air landing to another low approach from a 2013 Air Italy landing on the same island.

As with the Wizz Air flight, the Air Italy plane cleared the perimeter of the airport by a few meters, leading some to argue that it was the lowest landing ever captured on video.

Some suggested last week’s low landing may have been even lower.

