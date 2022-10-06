Heart infection could be cause of death of Polish, US hero

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Medical and genetics experts in Poland say a heart infection caused by a common skin bacteria could have caused the 1817 death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko, a Polish and American military leader and national hero.

The experts said last month that they had found the genome of the Cutibacterium acne in the wax, wood and linen that had been in prolonged contact with the tissues of Kosciuszko’s heart, which has been preserved. They said it could have led to endocarditis, or inflammation in the heart, and to his death, aged 71, in Switzerland.

The team was led by Prof. Michał Witt, head of the Institute of Human Genetics at the Polish Academy of Sciences in Poznan and Dr. Tadeusz Dobosz of Wroclaw Medical University. They took the samples for their molecular tests from a vat where the heart is kept, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Under certain conditions, skin bacteria can attack internal organs, including the heart, which can lead to very serious problems, Witt told Poland’s Radio Zet24.

He stressed that it is difficult to say what caused Kosciuszko’s death, but that their findings led them to the “rationally based hypothesis” that it was the acne bacteria that caused the documented rapid deterioration of his health and death.

It was previously believed that typhoid or pneumonia had ended Kosciuszko’s life. He is said to have developed a high fever and chills after falling from his horse into a cold stream.

Born in 1746 in what was then the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, Kosciuszko fought as a colonel of the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War of 1776. A military engineer and architect, he designed and oversaw the construction of America’s fortifications, including West Point.

Back to restless Poland, in 1794 he commanded an ill-fated uprising against the Russian Empire annexing part of the country from Poland. He spent his last years in Switzerland.

