Heart-breaking video shows traumatised dog called Crimea standing over the ruins of his house

This is the heartbreaking moment a traumatized dog stands over the ruins of his home after a Russian missile attack wiped out his family in Ukraine.

The atrocity in Dnipro early yesterday morning killed Krym’s (Crimea) owners Natalia, her children Vasylisa, 12 and Ivan, 8, their grandmother Alla and their puppy Jack.

Devastated Krym (Krim) was found howling on top of the rubble by first responders who took him to the vet.

And their father returned home from fighting on the front lines to find his whole life torn apart.

The explosion in Dnipro early yesterday morning killed Krym’s (Crimea) owners Natalia, her children Vasylisa, 12 and Ivan, 8, their grandmother Alla and their puppy Jack. In the picture: Krym stands over the rubble

The only survivors of the tragedy were Krym and their father. He returned home from fighting on the front lines to find his whole life torn apart

Footage shows Krim looking alone and lost as he stands still on the rubble where his home used to be.

The desperate dog turns away as the filmer zooms in on the ruins and rubble.

Confused and scared, Krim did not want to leave the home and social media claims he had been deafened and blinded by the explosion.

Footage shows Krim looking alone and lost as he stands still on the rubble where his home used to be

The family had been living in Polia Street in Dnipro, but at the beginning of the invasion they moved to their grandmother’s house in another neighborhood where the missile attack took place.

Dnipro Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, said: ‘You have seen the pictures of this shell pit which is about 8 meters deep and 10 meters wide. People at the epicenter of the explosion were literally vaporized.

Grandmother Alla, mother Natasha, her daughter Vasylisa, 12 years old, son Ivan, 8 years old, and the little dog Jack.

‘Only the old, shell-shocked dog Krim survived and howled at the ruins.’