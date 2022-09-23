Hearn slams Paul over ‘idiotic’ allegation that Matchroom ‘paid money’ to judge at Joshua-Usyk fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn has slammed Jake Paul’s ‘idiotic’ claim that Matchroom ‘paid money’ to a referee at an Anthony Joshua fight.

American referee Glenn Feldman was one of three officials for AJ’s rematch defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August.

Feldman controversially scored the fight 115-113 in favor of the Brit despite the other two judges having Usyk in favour, with the Ukrainian ultimately retaining the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles with a split decision victory.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul accused Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable of bribery

Paul was also unhappy with the same referee scoring Amanda Serrano fight with Katie Taylor to benefit the Irish fighter in their undisputed title fight in April. Serrano is part of the American’s MVP stable.

As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer accused Hearn’s Matchroom stable of bribery, a claim the promoter vehemently denies.

Talking about Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channelhe said: ‘What he said in relation to his allegations of corruption with Glen Feldman is completely unacceptable.

‘We all laugh at Jake and he’s an average fighter but I’m telling you now what he said is unacceptable and it will be dealt with because we take this sport, our values ​​as a family seriously and we love the sport. boxing.

American referee Glenn Feldman scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Anthony Joshua

‘So it’s extremely damaging for me to come out with idiotic comments without even thinking about what he said and very disrespectful to us as a company and as a family.’

Hearn worked with Paul to promote the women’s superfight between Taylor and Serrano at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

And the pair enjoyed a series of back-and-forth verbal sparring in the lead-up to the historic title fight.

Joshua promoter Hearn (above) has vehemently denied the serious allegation of corruption

But Hearn said Paul had gone too far with his latest corruption allegation.

He added: ‘Jake’s comments will be dealt with appropriately.

“I am not prepared, as I would be on many occasions, to take what he says with a grain of salt on this occasion because it is ‘out of order’ and totally disrespectful to the sport of boxing and to me and U.S. ‘