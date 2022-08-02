Hear the FIRST sounds of a stingray ever documented

Short, loud clicking sounds released by a stingray as it swam through a reef off the coast of Indonesia’s Gill Islands is the first documentation of the creature producing sound.

A team of Swedish and Australian researchers observed in a video a mangrove whipray “talking” while moving the breathing holes near its eyes, known as spiracles.

Sound production from stingrays and even sharks is unheard of, but watching the beam move away from the camera suggests the clicking could be a sign of fear or a defense mechanism

However, the team isn’t quite sure how the stingray makes the sound, but they suggest it could be by contracting the spiracles and opening the gills at the same time.

Scroll down for videos

The noise produced by rays and even sharks is unheard of, but a video suggests the sounds may have just been overlooked because the creatures make a loud clicking sound. Shown is a snapshot of the beam that was captured in the video

“Whether the sound production is achieved by rapid expulsion of water or some other internal mechanism is plausible, but it remains to be seen, and further investigation into the internal morphology of these jets is needed,” reads the study published in the journal Ecology. .

The path to this historic discovery began in 2018 when marine scientist Joni Pini-Fitzsimmons, who is leading the work, received a video of the mangrove.

Without thinking too much about it, they put it on the back burner for another time.

However, it wasn’t until they heard the same loud click from another mangrove in a clip shared on Instagram that the team decided to do some digging.

However, the team isn’t quite sure how the stingray makes the sound, but they suggest it could be by contracting the spiracles and opening the gills at the same time.

Pini-Fitzsimmons and her colleagues scoured a wealth of data on stingrays to find something similar to the sounds.

“As far as we know, it’s not something that’s been recorded or published before,” Pini-Fitzsimmons said. “I’m not quite sure why that would be.”

Pini-Fitzsimmons theorizes that people have heard the noise before snorkeling, but because the equipment made its own sounds, the clicking was overlooked.

‘Other similar species can also produce sounds, but anecdotal evidence may not have come to light; so our paper can serve to uncover further examples from the public and researchers,” the study reads.

Stingrays are found all over the world and come in a variety of sizes, with one being caught in Cambodia and believed to be the world’s largest freshwater fish.

In June, an angler hooked a huge stingray that weighs 661 pounds and measures 13 feet in length, breaking the previous record of a catfish discovered in Thailand in 2005 clocking in at 646 pounds.

Stingrays are found all over the world and come in a variety of sizes, with one being caught in Cambodia and believed to be the world’s largest freshwater fish. In June, a fisherman hooked a huge stingray that weighs 661 pounds and is 13 feet long

The stingray, nicknamed ‘Boramy’ or ‘full moon’ in the Khmer language, was caught in the Mekong River which is famous for housing several species of large fish.

A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped label, measure and weigh the ray before releasing it back into the river.

Miracles of Mekong leader Zeb Hogan told AFP: “Big fish are threatened worldwide. They are high quality varieties. They take a long time to ripen. So if they are fished before they reach adulthood, they have no chance to reproduce.

“Many of these large fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They are affected by things like habitat fragmentation by dams, clearly affected by overfishing.

“So about 70 percent of the giant freshwater fish worldwide are in danger of extinction, and all Mekong species.”