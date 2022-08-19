Healthy Mummy: How to save money and cut supermarket spend at Coles and Woolworths

A group of Australian mothers have shared how they saved time on groceries in 28 days by making small changes to their lifestyle.

The women, who are all part of the weight loss and health community The healthy momshared their tips to help others clear their bills as the cost of living continues to rise.

From cash pots to using Click and Collect and meat shipments – these are the frugal tips you can try to increase your savings and get back on track.

Mum of two Kira, from Melbourne, saved over $200

KIRA POLISENO – SAVE $207.70

Melbourne-based mother of two Kira saved more than $200 after reviewing her family’s monthly expenses.

The main thing Kira changed was reducing takeout and cooking meals at home.

“Sometimes when we get burgers or Chinese, we can spend up to $70 on takeout,” she said.

“I also made more snacks for my husband and kids at home, bought fewer prepackaged foods, and used the 7/11 app to lock in an amount when gasoline was a good price.”

Kira cooked at home instead of takeout: ‘If we get burgers or Chinese, we can spend up to $70 on takeout,’ she said

‘I check the catalogs of both Coles & Woolies and each store to see what’s on offer, from the catalogs every week. I also go to Aldi for some things (especially their freezer stuff, washing up liquid, etc., because that can be very well priced,” she said.

Kira also switched to private label products, doing major top up stores at Aldi, and stocking up on regular household purchases when they were on sale.

“I’ve also shopped for clothes and hunted for bargains,” she said.

“With the current cost of living rising, it is now more important than ever to pay attention to how we can save on food and also avoid waste.”

What are Kira’s best money tips? 1. Plan all snacks and meals in advance and do your shopping based on this Buy only what you need and use! If you do this, you will find that you don’t throw anything in the bin at the end of the week and that there is much less waste 2. Make use of the freezer If you have bananas that you will not use in time (either make banana bread/muffins OR freeze them! Bananas freeze very well and can be added frozen to smoothies. Put your bread in the freezer before it is old or past its expiration date and thaw when needed Kira put the remaining savings in a jar for their family’s upcoming vacation 3. Make sure to stock up when your favorite items are special I often buy in bulk when a favorite of mine is special (tuna, tea and coffee, washing powder, for example) and I almost never have to pay full price for these items 4. Buy private label products where available Often the taste and quality are the same for a fraction of the price 5. Get creative with takeaways and make it at home A nice bowl of pasta, a burger or, for example, pizzas can be made quickly at home and you save a lot of money 6. Limit Processed and Packaged Foods Often full of hidden sugars and you can make something healthier and more nutritious at home for much cheaper 7. View catalogs I look at the catalog for both Coles & Woolies and shop at every buy what’s special every week. I also go to Aldi for some things (especially their freezer stuff. Dishwashing liquid etc as that can be very well priced)

Mother of three, Nicole, of Victoria, reviewed her family’s budget and finances this month and decided to cut costs both at home and in their business

NICOLE BRADSHAW – SAVED $106.55

Mother of three Nicole, from Victoria, reviewed her family’s budget and finances this month and decided to cut costs both at home and in their business.

They traded takeaway coffee for homemade brews, made smoothies for breakfast, and ran a large weekly shop with Click and Collect to avoid unplanned in-store spending.

Nicole also cut back on Kmart travel and shopped around comparing things like insurance and TV subscriptions.

“I used to ask myself ‘do I want this or do I need this’ and all the coins we had at the end of the day went into the camping fund pot,” she said.

“We also bought meat in bulk and frozen it in 500g batches, were smart about meal planning, repeated meals and frozen all leftovers after we cooked in bulk,” she said.

“We also bought meat in bulk and frozen it in 500g batches, were smart about meal planning, repeated meals and frozen any leftovers after bulk cooking.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’ve saved $106.55, bearing in mind that we’re a one-wage household and winter is the quietest time of the year for my partner.”

What are Nicole’s best money tips? 1. Make your own fake-away Involve the kids on the weekends, they will love choosing their own pizza toppings and getting their hands dirty making the dough 2. Compare supermarket prices online All the coins they had at the end of the day went into the camping fund pot 3. Place orders online This really helps me stay focused and not spend too much on things we don’t really need. You can see your store total every time you add something to your cart, so you can keep an eye on the total

Krystal is a mother of four from Coffs Harbor

KRYSTAL NEDA STEELS – SAVE $290

Krystal, a mother of four from Coffs Harbour, said she was hit hard by the rise in the cost of living, so she was on a mission to quickly reduce her family’s spending.

“June/July was full of ups and downs and with the price increases for petrol and groceries it was a bit of a struggle,” she said.

‘Normally I don’t keep track of expenses. But as a mother of four, I had to keep track of where the money was going.’

To help her keep up with her savings goals, Krystal set out to treat herself to a massage and facial with the money she saved by making these small changes.

To help her keep up with her savings goals, Krystal set out to treat herself to a massage and facial with the money she saved by making these small changes.

Krystal used the Healthy Mummy app to track her grocery expenses and immediately started walking instead of driving to save fuel and pack food for beach/park trips instead of buying it there.

Krystal also set aside at least 20 minutes a week to work out her family meals for the next seven days and did her grocery shopping online only.

She also browsed the catalogs to find the best deals at regular supermarkets and the local grocer, and found out what time the groceries would go on sale at night.