Healthy Mummy App: Save on groceries and meal prep for a family of four

A mother of four has shown off her impressive meal prep after serving 49 dishes for just $153.

Shelley Moore, of Victoria, spent just two hours in the kitchen cooking lunches and dinners using the ‘three-pot’ meal plan on the healthy mom app.

The simple method can be used with any recipe – you can easily cook three main dishes in bulk and make separate meals from the leftovers.

The 32-year-old, an emergency nurse, is short on time and attributes her recent 11-pound weight loss to these mega-prepping sessions of potato and peanut beef, rissoles, meatballs, and pumpkin curry.

“I love that by cooking for a few hours and preparing these super simple meals, I have to spend all week (if not longer!) thinking about what we’re going to eat or what I can bring to work,” said Shelley.

“For $3.13 per serving, I saved so much money compared to how much I would normally spend.”

Shelley started with the dish that took the longest—the potato and peanut butter—since it sat in the slow cooker for four hours.

She changed this to six servings of slow-cooked potato and peanut beef, five servings of beef wraps, and four servings of slow-cooked beef filo.

What did Shelley make for her ‘three-pot’ meal prep session? Bulk Recipe 1. Bulk Boiled Potato and Peanut Beef Made this: 6 x serves Slow Cooked Potato and Peanut Beef 5 x Serving Slow Cooked Peanut Beef Wraps 4 x serves Slow Cooked Beef Filos Bulk Recipe 2. Bulk Rissoles & Vegetables Made this: 5x Serves Rissoles & Vegetables 6 servings x Meatball Subs 6 portions x Spaghetti & Meatballs Bulk Recipe 3. Bulk Spinach and Pumpkin Curry Made this: 5 servings x Spinach and Pumpkin Curry 7 servings x Spinach and Pumpkin Curry Pie (2 pies each) 5 portions x Spinach Pumpkin Chicken Curry Soup

She then made large rissoles that she turned into five servings of rissoles and vegetables, six servings of meatball subs, and six servings of spaghetti and meatballs.

“While I was cooking and preparing, I had the app open on two devices: my phone and my tablet, so I could refer to two recipes at once. That way I could think about my next steps and keep the momentum going,” she said.

Her last bulk meal was spinach and pumpkin curry (five servings), which she turned into seven spinach and pumpkin curry pies and five servings of spinach and pumpkin curry soup.

“A pie maker is a great way to make it a little faster and easier, but you have to adjust your calories with the extra pastry,” Shelley said.

“Now that our meals for the week are sorted and just need to be reheated, I have more time to bond with my kids and partner, and maybe even get a little extra sleep.

“Next time I’m going to cook a big three-pan meal, I think I’ll prepare it the night before — peel, dice, grate, etc. to save a little more time.”

When Shelley isn’t using the bulk recipes, she saves money by regularly checking what she already has in the fridge, freezer, and pantry and then adjusting her meal plan accordingly.

“I save between $50 and $100 per weekly store and that doesn’t include the money I save by not buying takeout when I get home late from work, too exhausted to cook,” she said.

What are Shelley’s best meal prep tips? * Buy vegetables when they are on sale, chop and freeze them for later use. * Replace the vegetables in recipes with vegetables that are in season because they are cheaper * Consider investing in a chest freezer and buying specialty meats to freeze later. Buy meat in bulk and then divide and freeze *The 3-pan meals are excellent on the budget, as one basic cook-up yields three different meals

Shelley also replaces one or more meals a week with vegetarian options.

“I also save money by including smoothies in my day, for breakfast or lunch.

“They’re so packed with vitamins, minerals, probiotics and protein that I know I’m feeding my body exactly what it needs, but in a quick and easy way.”