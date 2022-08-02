Healthy Brisbane father-of-two can’t lift kids after he was struck down by muscle-wasting disease

A Brisbane mother faces life without her husband after an incurable muscle-deteriorating illness hits the healthy father out of nowhere.

Sherie McGowen, 40, said that when the couple, who have two children, received the grim news, it was the darkest and scariest moment of her life.

Her husband Johnny McGowen, 41, was diagnosed last July with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a terminal motor neuron disease.

Mr McGowen’s illness is more aggressive than what doctors initially thought, with the father admitting ‘I can’t hold my girls anymore’ just 10 months after his diagnosis.

Six months ago, he was able to take his two daughters, Darcy, 2, and six-month-old Riley to the park, but the tables have turned.

The disease has wiped out his ability to speak, eat, walk and hold things with his hands as his health deteriorates.

Ms McGowen said last September’s shocking diagnosis stunned them after five doctors entered his hospital room to deliver the bad news.

“I was wearing a mask, I couldn’t breathe and I was pregnant with Riley – I ran to the bathroom and was sick and Johnny came in and I engraved this image of him in my mind that I will never forget – his eyes were like this horrible and scared,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“He looked like a little kid, so scared, it was so awful to see. I heard Darcy screaming, calling for us, she was crying, we were all crying.’

The electrical engineer’s symptoms started when the family was living in Canada before Riley’s birth last year when a colleague told him he was speaking slower than usual — then a friend said the same thing.

Ms. McGowen said her husband’s condition changed dramatically when she noticed that he started dragging his feet when he walked.

“He spoke slurred and his right arm was a little weaker at the time,” the mother said. “He also started getting cramps in his arms,” ​​she said.

Even holding things in his hands became a struggle as he lost movement in his fingers – at one point he had to ask someone next to him on an airplane to open a water bottle for him.

After a series of tests in which doctors thought he had cancer, a tumor or brain damage, the diagnosis came as a bomb.

Later in January, Mrs. McGowen from Riley and weeks after her husband fell, breaking his cheekbones.

Shortly afterwards, the family moved back to Brisbane, where they had met because they had always wanted to go back.

Meanwhile, Mr. McGowen weakened, and one test showed his lungs were at 65 percent capacity. A month later it was 45 percent.

“His lungs weren’t in good shape, that was the scary thing. Usually it ends with this disease,” said Ms. McGowen. “The lung muscles don’t work anymore.”

Members of Mr. McGowen’s family have a GoFundMe page where they hope to raise enough money to fund a home and a “secure future” for them should Mr. McGowen succumb to the disease.

‘I imagined such a bright future for’ [my family] but I didn’t know I wouldn’t be in it,” Mr. McGowen said. “My wife and my two daughters are everything to me.”

“But now our world has collapsed. A diagnosis of ALS… causes my body to freeze around me and it all happened in just nine months.

“My body may collapse around me, my mind is crystal clear and I remain positive for the journey ahead.”

The Irishman said the money will be spent on getting a home for the family when he’s gone, as medical bills have left their savings ‘on’.

After the diagnosis, the couple tried stem cell research, Chinese medicine and a 15-minute $900 talk with a homeopath in the US – but it all came to nothing.

After he and his wife “searched for each other for half a lifetime,” she is now a full-time carer for all three.

Ms McGowen said: ‘My main concern now is my two small children and it’s just scary being a single mother, we always thought we’d be a team, that’s just heartbreaking – he can’t be there for them future.’

The family has so far met half of its ambitious $750,000 goal on the crowdfunding platform and has thanked donors for their support.

