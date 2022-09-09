Millennials are replacing ingredients in their diet to stay fit and healthy. You will find baking recipes that substitute sugar with keto baking sugar and smoothie recipes that replace sugar with natural sweetness from honey or fruits.

Summer is all about having a refreshing drink to make you fresh and have a cooling sensation. However, consuming sweetened beverages can also be harmful. Hence, we should always look for healthier and appetite-fulfilling options.

A go-to choice that is healthy, nutritious, and appetite-fulfilling is having a healthy and refreshing smoothie. You can have your smoothie pre-workout, post-workout, or just in your everyday routine. In addition, you can customize your smoothie with the fruits you desire. However, if you are on a diet, there are different alternatives too.

This article will discuss some of the healthy and refreshing smoothie ideas, and it will also discuss the benefits of having smoothies.

Delicious Smoothies You Can Try

Smoothies are refreshing by their virtue. However, you can make your smoothie an ideal healthy and filling drink that can render different types of benefits for you and your body. Following are some of the smoothie ideas which you can implement.

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

There are different kinds of smoothie bowls. But one of the more popular variants of a smoothie bowl is the blueberry one.

Our first healthy and refreshing smoothie idea is to have a hand full of frozen blueberries, and then you can add chilled almond milk followed by a teaspoon of almond butter, and then add vanilla essence or two to four vanilla beans.

Refrigerate the mixture and enjoy it when chilled. You can also add oats and granola. This smoothie bowl is perfect as a pre-workout meal, post-workout meal, or breakfast.

Mint and Berries

Mint and berries are one of the perfect combinations you can have in a smoothie. You can use your own choice of berries, whether it be blueberries, raspberries, or beets.

Add a cup of berries into the blender, followed by some mint leaves and chia seeds. This smoothie mixture has all the fiber you need to help you maintain your gut and colon health.

Pineapple and Coconut Smoothie

You must have heard of berries used in a smoothie but using pineapple is rare. To make this combination more interesting, we can also add coconut. Adding banana, lime, coconut, and more can make this smoothie more tropical.

This beautiful green-colored smoothie contains vitamins and minerals to get you through the day. You will indeed have island feels while slurping this kind of smoothie.

Kale Smoothie

Not only fruits but vegetables can also be added to your smoothie. In this idea, we can use kale as a main ingredient in the smoothie.

Add one cup of kale to your blender with pineapple chunks, almond milk, and Greek yogurt. You can also add honey as a sugar substitute if you use unsweetened almond milk.

Blend it until you have a creamy texture of your smoothie. This smoothie is packed with protein and can be used as a breakfast or pre-workout drink.

Peach And Blueberry

Peach and blueberry can be a fantastic combination with the addition of kale.

Take your blender and add half a cup of kale and a half cup of blueberries with some almond milk. You can add chia seeds or cinnamon powder for taste too, and it covers your daily dose of vitamins, minerals, and proteins.

Benefits Of Having Smoothies

Using the right ingredients, you can have a nutrition-packed smoothie that is not only great in taste but also good for your health.

Don’t believe us? Here are some benefits of drinking smoothies.

Satisfies Your Cravings

One of the most challenging tasks is to satisfy food cravings when you are on a diet. Smoothies help you to feel fuller by providing the appropriate amount of proteins, fibers, and carbs. It compensates for your daily intake of calories, and hence, you feel fuller. In addition to this, smoothies are one of the best ways you can complete your protein intake.

Meal Replacement

Smoothies can be a great meal replacement. You can add your favorite fruits and veggies to make a perfect smoothie bowl or smoothie to drink.

If you have a hectic day-to-day routine and are short on time, you can have a smoothie as your meal replacement. Due to this reason, smoothies are consumed as breakfast, pre-workout, and post-workout meals.

Fruits and Veggies Consumption

Some people find it challenging to have fruits and vegetables in their raw form. Hence, you can safely consume smoothies. Smoothies can be one of the ways through which you can eat your fruits and vegetables.

Balanced Nutrition

Smoothies provide you with balanced nutrition and a perfect calorie intake. Smoothies have the correct number of proteins, carbs, fibers, and calories.

Various healthy and refreshing smoothies exist, and we have mentioned our favorite smoothie concoctions. You can easily incorporate your favorite fruit or vegetable into your smoothie to make it taste better.

In addition, you can add different kitchen items such as cinnamon powder, honey, cardamom powder, or chia seeds to make your smoothie taste good.