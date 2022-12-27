Health worker, 27, sparks huge debate after revealing she showers “two or three times a week”

A TikToker has caused a stir after revealing that she showers ‘two or three times a week’ because she doesn’t like getting her hair wet and ‘it doesn’t smell bad’.

allison maccarthyA 27-year-old from Boston, said she recently discovered she was “a disgusting human being.”

“This is because most girls, when they say they wash their hair twice a week, they literally mean they wash their hair, and they shower every day,” she said in her video.

‘I haven’t showered in five days before.’

Allison McCarthy, 27, says she hasn’t showered in even five days. Her TikTok video of hers has been viewed more than 6.5 million times since she posted it.

Thousands of viewers responded to Allison’s revelation about her shower habits with mixed responses.

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY ABOUT THE SHOWER According to experts from the health website WebMD, if you don’t shower enough you could develop bad body odor, which could negatively affect personal and professional relationships. A host of skin and health issues could also arise, with a buildup of oils triggering acne, dandruff or eczema. When it comes to how many showers people should take, many doctors say that a daily shower is fine for most. For others, two or three times a week may be enough, but it totally depends on your lifestyle. For people in physically demanding jobs or those who exercise frequently, more frequent showers will be required. When it comes to timing, experts recommend spending three to five minutes in the shower and aiming for “big body parts,” including your underarms, groin, and face.

Some viewers have called TikToker’s lack of showers “worrying” and “dirty.”

“As a person who works in retail, I can smell that a lot of people agree with you,” one person wrote.

Another comment read: ‘I CANNOT go 24 hours without showering. I refuse to believe that this is real.

Some viewers also chastised Allison for other videos she posted where she mentions going to the gym and the fact that she works in healthcare.

“She literally has NO excuse not to shower, she has a skincare routine, a gym routine, she works as a NURSE,” someone else said.

In response to the criticism, the TikToker says in a follow-up video that “I don’t smell and I don’t need to wash my hair, so why would I shower?”

Initially, Allison said she showered “once or twice a week,” but later clarified on another TikTok that it was “typically two or three times a week.”

She continued: “I got a lot of hate on my other video where I said I go to the gym three or four times a week, which is actually three, and then if I shower three times a week, that adds up for me.”

“I shower when I go to the gym, which is three times a week.”

Allison also notes that she works in healthcare, but she works in outpatients and is a technician, so she “runs the machines” and has little interaction with patients.

While some criticized the TikTok creator for her hygiene rituals, many thanked her for her honesty and said they do the same.

‘I work from home, so I go days without even setting foot outside, likewise. Sorry, not sorry,’ one person said.

While another gloated: ‘Team 2-3 showers a week unite!’

Pointing out some of the benefits of fewer showers, a third TikTok user wrote: ‘Not showering every day is REALLY good for you! Your skin gets to produce natural oils and absorbs them!’

Allison says she’s been “very surprised” by the amount of attention her videos have generated.

Asked if she was surprised by the traction her shower videos got, Allison told DailyMail.com: “Yeah, very surprised, I didn’t have that many followers when I posted it so I didn’t expect a lot of people to see it.” or comment it.

Everyone’s body is also different. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and they don’t smell

“I didn’t realize so many people would have such a strong opinion about it. Many people have reached out to me and sent me private messages and told me that they were happy for me to talk about it and that they were not alone. I was happy that I could make others not feel so embarrassed or bad about themselves.’

To his enemies, he added: ‘I would say be a little more compassionate towards people. You have no idea what someone is going through and how an “easy” daily task for you might not be for someone else.

“Often not showering is linked to depression or mental illness and it’s hard to even take care of yourself.

‘Also everyone’s body is different too. I know some people who never have to wear deodorant and they don’t smell bad.

“There were people who said they had skin conditions like eczema and that bathing every day dries out their skin. Be a little more kind and understanding, don’t assume certain things about someone.

After receiving abuse, Allison bought a shower cap and posted a video of herself using the accessory in the shower, but says she hasn’t used it yet.

The debate sparked by Allison’s video echoes a 2019 Twitter poll that asked whether people used to wash their legs when they showered.

It was first posted by Twitter user Conor Arpwel, who asked, “Do you wash your legs when you shower?”

The answers came when people were arguing one way or another about whether you should wash your legs every time you get in the shower.

