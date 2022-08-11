Health problems, but no increased risk of cancer

A membrane covers hundreds of feet of waste and several pipes that lead leachate to a treatment plant at the Bridgeton Landfill on Aug. 28, 2015, in the Bridgeton, Missouri health department, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, announced the findings of a lengthy survey of the landfill in the suburbs of St. Louis, finding that the odor emitted by the landfill did not pose a significant health risk to people living near it. The landfill is a concern not only because of the stench, but also because of the underground smoldering that resides within several hundred yards of buried nuclear waste. Credit: Huy Mach/St. Louis Post-Shipping via AP, File



The Missouri Department of Health released the findings on Thursday of a lengthy survey of the troubled Bridgeton landfill in suburban St. Louis, which found that the foul odor emitted from the landfill caused health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer.

The finding of years of research by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was confirmation for people living near the landfill in northwestern St. Louis County, said Dawn Chapman, co-founder of the activist group Just Moms. STL.

“We knew we were dealing with physical symptoms on a daily basis from exposure to the odors,” Chapman said. “We knew it could make disease worse because that’s what we saw.”

The landfill has been a source of concern for more than a decade for several reasons. Weapons-grade uranium, refined in St. Louis as part of the Manhattan Project, the World War II program that produced the first nuclear weapons, was illegally dumped on the adjacent West Lake Landfill in 1973.

Meanwhile, in 2010, a smoldering was discovered underground at Bridgeton Landfill, just a few hundred yards away, raising concerns about what might happen if the smoldering reached the nuclear waste. The cause of the smoldering remains unknown, but the resulting odor was so pungent that many local residents complained of illness and were often forced to stay indoors.

Bridgeton Landfill has spent millions of dollars to reduce the odor, which has decreased significantly in recent years.

The state health department in its “final health consultation paper” determined that before the odor-reducing actions, inhalation of sulfur-based compounds “may have exacerbated existing respiratory and cardiopulmonary conditions,” causing headaches, nausea and fatigue. Children, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma were most at risk.

“The estimated cancer risks of living and breathing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) near the landfill are comparable to the risks of living in other urban environments in the United States,” the report said.

Chapman recalled a day in the summer of 2013 when she took her kids to a nearby Target store.

“The smell was so strong it entered the building,” she said. “While we checked out, everyone was gagging. People were puking in the parking lot and mothers were trying to get rid of their groceries with nosebleeds.”

The smell was so bad that then Attorney General Chris Koster filed a lawsuit in 2013. The lawsuit was settled in 2018 when the current and former landfill owners agreed to pay $16 million.

An Environmental Protection Agency spokesman declined to comment on the Missouri report.

The EPA’s Superfund project to tackle nuclear waste was announced in 2018 but has been delayed as the agency refines its cleanup plan, initially estimated at $205 million. The agency has not released a new timeline.

The landfill owner will bear the costs along with other “responsible parties,” including the US Department of Energy and Exelon Corp. of Chicago, whose subsidiary was once the uranium processor Cotter Corp.

