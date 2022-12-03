HEALTH NOTES: GPs fail women over weight loss

[noscript_1]

More than half of British women who want to lose weight are let down by their GP, it is claimed.

About 54 percent of the 2,500 women who participated in a study said their doctor offered no weight loss advice or help. This is despite NHS recommendations that GPs discuss weight loss plans with patients or refer them to local specialist services.

The poll, by health company Juniper, also found that three-quarters of women feel let down by doctors when it comes to weight loss. Their reasons included that GPs do not take patients seriously, feel judged and are not offered a solution.

“If you don’t feel like you’re getting the help and advice you need from your GP, I suggest you look elsewhere,” says dietician Louise Bula. “This could be another doctor or a registered dietitian.”

About 54 percent of the 2,500 women who participated in a study said their doctor offered no weight loss advice or help. This is despite NHS recommendations advising that GPs discuss weight loss plans with patients or refer them to local specialist services

The number of e-cig users reaches SIX million

Research has found that an estimated six million Britons use vapes or e-cigarettes to manage their stress.

Another seven million smoke regularly as a stress reliever, while nine million Britons turn to alcohol.

Four million people drink too much to ease their worries.

The findings are based on research conducted by the UK Addiction Treatment Centers (UKAT), which surveyed 5,000 adults. The results also showed that two-thirds of Britons say the cost-of-living crisis has affected their mental health.

“Our results show a crisis within a crisis and, unless something changes, the situation will only get worse,” said Nuno Albuquerque, head of treatment at UKAT.

Research has found that an estimated six million Britons use vapes or e-cigarettes to manage their stress

Adopting boarding school rules that limit phone use can help kids get more sleep.

A study from the University of South Australia found that teens who sleep in school get more than five hours of extra sleep per week.

The study of more than 300 students at a school in Adelaide showed that those who board spend an average of eight and a half hours a night, compared to home-based students who get just seven hours and 45 minutes.

Students who boarded had a set bedtime routine and no access to their phones.

Studies have shown that the blue light emitted by a smartphone’s screen can trigger the release of brain chemicals that help us stay awake.

Studies have shown that the blue light emitted by a smartphone’s screen can trigger the release of brain chemicals that help us stay awake

Dishwasher detergent left on plates, cups and cutlery can damage the protective intestinal lining and cause chronic disease.

An experiment by the Swiss Institute for Allergy and Asthma Research showed that high doses of detergents killed the cells in the mucus lining of the gut, while low doses damaged them, possibly triggering the onset of diseases such as diabetes, arthritis and Alzheimer’s.

Researchers concluded that since faulty gut barriers can trigger allergies and autoimmune diseases, these products should be removed from household items.