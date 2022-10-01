HEALTH NOTES: Cuddles can mend damage to hearts from heart attacks, research finds

<!–

Hugs may help repair damage caused by heart attacks.

Researchers at Michigan State University found that the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin, released during moments of physical intimacy such as hugs, kisses or sex, can stimulate the growth of new healthy heart cells.

Initial studies in zebrafish, which have the remarkable ability to regenerate damaged heart tissue, found that they experience a 20-fold increase in oxytocin after heart injury that stimulates the growth of specialized cells that migrate to the heart.

Exposure of human heart tissue to high levels of oxytocin showed a similar effect.

Calls to stop plastic surgery

The Government is urged to ban all non-specialist doctors, and beauticians, from performing cosmetic surgery.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) has launched a petition calling on ministers to ensure that anyone carrying out procedures such as facelifts and breast augmentation is fully trained to the level of consultant and listed as a plastic surgeon on the GMC Specialist Registry. .

Mary O’Brien, former president of the BAAPS, said: ‘The legislation would mean that surgeons from abroad would not be able to fly, perform a cosmetic surgery operation on a patient and then fly away. This will also prevent untrained beauticians and doctors from performing surgical procedures.”

A survey of BAAPS members found that 80 percent had seen an increase in failed job fix requests since 2020.

Despite the success of England’s Lionesses, teenage girls are still half as likely as boys to participate in sports, according to a survey.

Pundits had predicted greater parity between girls and boys in the sport after the England women’s soccer team beat Germany to win Euro 2022 in July.

However, in a survey of 2,500 young people aged 13 to 24, only a fifth of female participants said they did a lot of sport, compared to more than one in three men.

Stephanie Hilborne, from the Women in Sport charity who carried out the research, said: “Too many girls who would like to play are missing out on the joy of sport due to deep-seated negative attitudes, fear of judgment and lack of opportunity. ‘

The Lionesses lift the European Championship trophy during the final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

A new injection for type 2 diabetes could save patients the hassle of daily insulin injections.

Today, diabetics rely on injections every day to keep their blood sugar levels stable.

The new weekly injection, called insulin icodec, from the Danish company Novo Nordisk has shown in trials involving 588 type 2 diabetics over a six-month period that it is as safe and effective as regular insulin.

Novo Nordisk said that fewer injections could encourage type 2 diabetics to start insulin treatment earlier, avoiding later complications of the disease.