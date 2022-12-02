Health ministry in Uganda releases the last Ebola patient.

The news has raised hopes that the outbreak, which has infected 142 people and killed 56, could end soon.

Uganda has discharged its last known Ebola patient from hospital, a senior health official said, raising hopes that an outbreak that has killed at least 56 people would soon come to an end.

Officials first confirmed the outbreak in September, saying it was the Sudan strain of the virus, which kills 40 to 60 percent of those it infects and for which there is no proven vaccine.

“Happy to announce that we have discharged the previous Ebola patient,” Diana Atwine, a top Health Department official, wrote on Twitter on Friday. “God has seen us through this epidemic.”

She said medics would continue to monitor people who had come into contact with infected patients until they are 21 days clear. She did not say when the latest case was confirmed.

In October, the government had imposed travel restrictions, a nighttime curfew and closed places of worship and entertainment to try to contain the outbreak in central Uganda, but several cases later emerged in the capital and the east of the country.

In late November, President Yoweri Museveni extended a 21-day quarantine placed in two districts at the epicenter of the outbreak. The decision was made days after Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said there was a downward trend in the number of cases recorded.

Ebola causes vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea and spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected people.

The virus can sometimes linger in the eyes, central nervous system and body fluids of survivors and flare up years later.

Uganda has recorded 142 infections from the latest outbreak.

The World Health Organization says it takes a country 42 days — twice the maximum incubation period — to be declared free of Ebola after the last confirmed case.