Health care is responsible for 7% of carbon emissions, and there are safe and easy ways to reduce it

When we think of carbon emissions from manufacturing and agriculture, we don’t often think of those from healthcare. In Australia, health care is responsible for 7% of national carbon emissions, while healthcare is globally responsible for 4.4% of emissions.

If global healthcare were a country, it would be the world fifth largest emitter. The warming resulting from healthcare emissions is in turn causing damage to human health from heat waves, forest fires, an increase in mosquito-borne infectious diseases and malnutrition caused by drought and lower fish stock.

In short, treating patients indirectly causes human harm, contrary to the mission of healthcare professionals to increase the duration and quality of life of patients.

What can healthcare do about its emissions?

Analysis of National Health Service (NHS) emissions in the UK shows almost 45% of its CO2 emissions come from purchasing equipment and medicines, while only 10% comes from the electricity and gas needed to run hospitals and other health services.

We don’t currently have detailed data on emissions from the Australian health sector, but assuming we are comparable to the UK, reducing emissions will require changes in the way healthcare professionals deliver care.

There are things healthcare can do today to reduce emissions without harming patients.

scans

Our latest research has shown that one MRI scan has a carbon footprint of 17.5 kg CO₂ equivalent, which is the same as driving 145 km in a car, while one CT scan has a footprint of 9.2 kg CO₂ equivalent, or 76 km drive.

These are significantly higher than X-ray (0.76 kg CO₂ equivalent, 6 km) and ultrasound (0.53 kg CO₂ equivalent, 4 km).

While imaging is important in providing information to doctors in many cases, it is often not necessary. For example, studies have shown that 36-40% of low back pain imaging, and 34-62% of CT scans are for lung blood clots. redundant. These scans were judged unnecessary because they were given to patients who did not need them according to evidence-based guidelines or decision rules. Such scans provide little or no benefit to patients, can cause harm and waste resources.

There are also options for using low-carbon scans instead of high-carbon, such as using ultrasound instead of: MRI for shoulder scans.

Other research we have conducted has shown that the impact of blood tests is between 49-116 g CO₂ equivalent per test. Although individually small, more than 70 million blood tests are performed annually in Australia. such as imaging, studies have shown that 12-44% of blood tests are not necessary.

Some specific tests are unnecessarily ordered at even higher rates. For example, it is estimated that more than 75% of vitamin D blood tests in Australia redundantwhich costs Medicare more than $80 million annually.

Gasses

About 5% of UK healthcare emissions come from anesthetic gases and metered dose inhalers, commonly called puffers, used to treat asthma.

Anesthetists can use the clinically equivalent anesthetic gas sevoflurane (144 kg CO₂ equivalent per kilogram) instead of desflurane (2,540 kg CO₂ equivalent per kilogram).

Nitrous oxide or nitrous oxide (265 kg CO₂ equivalent) can be excluded from general anesthesia without harm, and a reduction in its use as acute pain relief for birth because of the high emissions.

midwiveshave warned, however, that mothers should not feel guilty about their pain relief choices, and suggested hospitals introduce nitrous destruction systems to allow for their continued use.

Metered dose inhalers contain hydrofluorocarbons, which are potent greenhouse gases. A patient using a preventative and bronchodilator to stop wheezing can safely be transitioned from metered dose inhaler administration to the same medications, in most cases delivered using a dry powder inhaler.

This shift reduces their annual carbon footprint from 439 kg to 17 kg CO₂ equivalent. Importantly, it can be achieved without changing the health outcomes for patients, as evidenced by the fact that 90% of inhalers in the Nordic countries are now dry powderwith no change in respiratory outcomes.

Bringing care to net zero

These are just a few examples of how healthcare can reduce its emissions without compromising patient safety or quality of care, either by moving from low-carbon to low-carbon alternatives or by reducing unnecessary testing or treatment.

The Australian Medical Association and Doctors for the Environment have called for a net-zero Australian healthcare system by 2040with an interim emissions target of 80% reduction by 2030.

This can be achieved, but will require ongoing training of current and future health care professionals on low-carbon care, as well as targeted commitments from individual health organizations and federal and state health departments.

