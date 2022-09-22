Headteacher ‘completely devastated’ after ‘wonderful’ boy pupil, 15, was stabbed to death

Headmaster of 15-year-old boy killed after being ‘pinned down and stabbed repeatedly’ near his West Yorkshire school has been ‘completely devastated’

The teenager was attacked at 3pm yesterday in Woodhouse Hill and was a student at North Huddersfield Trust School.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the boy was flown to Leeds General Infirmary but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

West Yorkshire Police have described the murder as an ‘absolutely senseless loss of a young life’ and have stepped up patrols in the area tonight.

Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that after an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday, one of our students was tragically killed.

The student was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, but despite the greatest efforts, the medical staff were unable to save their lives.

“This is truly shocking news for our students, your children and our staff. We will provide specialized support to anyone in our community who believes they could benefit from it.”

According to the statement, the school will not open until 10:30 am today and then only to students who need support.

The unnamed teen was reportedly ‘pinned down’ in Woodhouse Hill, near the gates of the North Huddersfield Trust School, around 3pm yesterday. (Pictured: Huge police response near the scene of the incident)

A PCSO stands at the scene of the stabbing in Fartown, Huddersfield yesterday afternoon

Mr Fell said: ‘The West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

‘I advise everyone not to speculate about possible causes or perpetrators and let the police investigate. A statement has been released.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, who, like us, must feel completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

The police Homicide and Major Inquiry Team (HMET) is investigating the incident and will remain on the scene tonight while forensics and specialists conduct house searches.

Police were called to the incident at 2:54 p.m., which took place in the Fartown area of ​​Huddersfield.

A father, 46, who has a son at school, told… Yorkshire Live: “It was a scary moment when I learned that there had been problems and a teacher answered my 14-year-old son’s phone. I understand that he may have witnessed what happened.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance had roads closed around the incident (pictured), as parents say they are very concerned

“The staff has asked me to come and pick him up. I heard it all came out of nowhere. This student has been grabbed, pinned to the ground and stabbed repeatedly.’

Yorkshire Air Ambulance had closed the roads surrounding the incident, while parents said they were very concerned.

Another father, whose daughter is in school, said ‘something needs to be done’ about the increase in crime in the area, adding: ‘My daughter just started there and got on the bus home. Boy in black hat and snood jumped on a student, stabbed him and ran away.

“She saw the scuffle, but not the knife or the blood. The bus had just stopped when it happened so blocked part of the incident – she seems fine but still processing I think. It’s only her third week or so at this new school.’

He added that the area “felt like a crime drama.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘At 2:54pm this afternoon, police received a third party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an attack in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

Photos taken earlier today show at least half a dozen police cars responding to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed tonight that the stabbed teen had sadly died and a murder investigation had been launched.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: ‘Our investigation is still at a very early stage and we will conduct extensive investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident which led to the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognize that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern to the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Kirklees County who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them informed. as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident ourselves, but would like to hear from anyone with information that can help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact HMET detectives at 101 or online at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat citing crime reference 13220521713.