Head teacher, 38, jailed for messaging over 100 boys as young as 10 on Facebook for naked pictures

A perverted school principal has been jailed after bombing more than 100 children on Facebook with posts begging for nude photos.

Depraved Nick Clayton, from Hoylake, used the social media site to find and target users as young as ten years old while in charge of a British international school in Iraq.

Clayton, 38, only stopped his fruitful Facebook grooming campaign when he was arrested by police at an airport.

Liverpool Crown Court learned yesterday afternoon that it contacted the profiles of 131 boys – mainly based in South Asia – over a three-month period in 2017.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rogers said the talks showed “evidence of traveling to meet children” – although Clayton was only charged in connection with attempts to care for four teenagers.

These conversations involved a 12-year-old boy from Cambodia, a 13-year-old in Indonesia, a 14-year-old from the Philippines and a 16-year-old from Sri Lanka. He “bribed them with gifts” before demanding sick photos, and told someone, “You’ve got a camera on your phone, now it’s your turn.”

When the boy didn’t send him pictures, Clayton said, “I’m impatient now, you’re just taking advantage of it. You need me, but you keep your body private.’

Clayton asked his victim to delete the chat logs afterwards, after he also offered a 16-year “travel and sponsorship.”

He then contacted Facebook, claiming that he had noticed months of “unusual activity” on his account – which he later deleted – and claimed that it had been hacked.

The disgraced teacher, who has no previous convictions, was arrested at an airport in October 2017 while flying back to the UK. Martine Snowdon, on the defensive, described how her client now lived with his mother in their home in Wirral and had acted as her caretaker.

She added: “Mr. Clayton denied what he had done and its impact when he was arrested. When he looks back five years ago, he sees that he lived in a very different environment where the protective factors that were there when living in a close-knit family at home did not exist.

“He got up quickly, which gave him a sense of empowerment that went to his head and allowed him to behave in a completely inappropriate, destructive way. He also lived five years with the fear that this day would come.”

Clayton, who was supported in the public gallery by his parents and sister, admitted three times to attempting sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite the sexual exploitation of a child. Recorder Ian Harris sentenced him to 20 months in prison, saying: ‘The communication was predatory, persistent and repulsive.

“You tried to exploit and corrupt young men. All this was for your own sexual satisfaction.’

Clayton was given a 15-year sexual harm prevention warrant and ordered to sign the sex offender registry for 10 years. He also has to pay a victim allowance.