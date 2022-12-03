Head of police watchdog Michael Lockwood resigns amid ‘historic allegation’ investigation

<!–

Michael Lockwood has been forced to resign

Police watchdog chief Michael Lockwood has been forced to resign amid a criminal investigation into a “historic allegation,” Interior Secretary Suella Braverman said.

Mr Lockwood, the director-general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said on Friday he was stepping down from his position for “personal and domestic reasons”.

However, Ms Braverman said on Saturday she was taking “immediate action” after being informed that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police investigation – warning him to resign or face immediate suspension from his position.

“I have accepted Michael Lockwood’s resignation as Director General of the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” she said.

“I took immediate action upon learning that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police inquiry into a landmark allegation, and instructed my officials to ask him to resign or risk immediate suspension from his duties.

“The Home Office staff is working with the Unitary Board of the IOPC to make temporary arrangements for the organization’s leadership.”

In a statement, Ms Braverman said: ‘I took immediate action when I was made aware that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police investigation into a landmark allegation’

Mr Lockwood was the first director-general appointed to head the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

Mr Lockwood expressed his ‘deep sadness’ at the decision in his statement on Friday.

He cited “personal and domestic reasons” for his decision and added that his resignation would take effect immediately.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to be the first Director General of the IOPC and to have led the organization for the past five years,” he said.

‘I am proud of the progress we have made and I am grateful to all our employees, the Unitary Board and external stakeholders for their support.

“The Unitary Board will now work with the Home Office to introduce new leadership arrangements as soon as possible.”

Prior to joining IOPC, Mr. Lockwood was Chief Executive of the London Borough of Harrow, and prior to that he was an accountant with a background in auditing.

He had recently met the family of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by police on September 5.

