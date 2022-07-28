Head of Manly supporter group says fans will be ‘out for blood’ over pride jersey fiasco

The head of the Sea Eagles supporters group believes the club’s fans are so angry with the way the club management has handled the furore of the pride jersey that they are “out for blood”.

Manly Supporters Group spokesman Robert Simeon also accused team owner and chairman Scott Penn of backing the rainbow strip for “trying to be a friend with Hugh Jackman” after a photo of the Hollywood star wearing the top emerged two weeks ago. .

Club bosses have been criticized for failing to consult with players before the pride jersey was launched on Monday, resulting in stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley stepping down from Thursday night’s crunch contest against the Roosters because the strip clashed with their cultural and religious beliefs.

Male owner and chairman Scott Penn (pictured) has been labeled incompetent for not knowing how Polynesian players would react to the rainbow strip initiative

Simeon accused Penn of being ignorant of the players’ stance on the issue and said fans will be asking for heads to roll.

“The Polynesian players are deeply religious and if the Manly Sea Eagles chairman is just now working that out, it shows how little he actually knows about the makeup of these people,” he told Sunrise on Thursday.

“I just think he’s trying to be a friend with Hugh Jackman. I’m not sure Hugh Jackman is interested in that.’

Sunrise reported that Jackman and Chris Hemsworth – who also reportedly knew about the rainbow jersey long before the players found out – could be there Friday night when the Sea Eagles take on the Roosters on their home turf.

Furious Many Supporters Group spokesman Robert Simeon (pictured) said Sea Eagles fans are so angry at the way the fiasco was handled that they are ‘out for blood’

Jackman, a male die-hard, received a pride jersey two weeks ago, which he proudly donned for a photo to promote Thursday night’s blockbuster.

Jackman posed for the photo as a favor to his great friend Sydney radio star Gus Worland to promote the inaugural Gotcha4Life Cup, the Australian reported.

The cup, played between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters, is what the jerseys are made for.

However, the boycott stars have not been allowed to attend after police raised concerns for their safety during a meeting with club representatives.

Northern Beaches Police Crime Coordinator Sergeant Damon Flakelar spoke with coach Des Hasler, interim CEO Gary Wolman and Manly, chief of operations and events Shelley O’Malley. The club trio decided it was best for the players to stay away to ensure their safety.

Both the Sea Eagles and the police believed that if the players got to see their teammates in person at Brookvale Oval, concerns could increase in the crowd.